Kalshi Promo Code WTOP: Get $10 Bonus for UNC-Louisville, NBA Games

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on…

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services

Sign up with the Kalshi promo code WTOP to claim a $10 bonus for any college basketball and NBA game tonight. All new users can create a new account can place $100 worth of trades across any topic on Kalshi receive a guaranteed $10 bonus, which can be used on games such as the Spurs vs. the Pistons in the NBA slate.







Create a new account and start with $100 worth of trades on any topic of your choice, sports or otherwise. Using Kalshi allows you to trade on topics such as the weather, economy, politics, culture and more.

This also includes any sports game of your choosing, such as the Spurs-Pistons game referenced above, or the two awesome CBB games today between Louisville-UNC and Houston-Kansas.

Sign up using the Kalshi promo code WTOP to claim your $10 bonus, and start making trades from there.

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP for $10 Sign-Up Bonus

For traders looking to capitalize on two of the hottest teams in the league—the Spurs riding an 8-game win streak and the Pistons on a 5-game run—this promotion offers a simple entry point into the prediction markets. By signing up and engaging in the required trading volume, new users can secure a bonus to use throughout the rest of the season.

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP New Kalshi User Offer $10 sign-up bonus Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in the US

To activate this offer, new users must complete $100 in trades. Once the requirement is met, the $10 sign-up bonus is credited to the account, ready for use on markets surrounding the scheduled 7:00 PM ET tip-off or other upcoming NBA events.

This promotion is exclusively tailored for new Kalshi customers looking to enter the prediction markets. To claim the offer in time for the San Antonio Spurs vs. Detroit Pistons game, users must register an account and make a minimum first-time deposit of at least $1. The key to unlocking the $10 sign-up bonus lies in activity: once a user has successfully completed $100 in trades on the platform, the bonus funds are credited to their account.

Kalshi is fully regulated and available to residents in all 50 states, making it widely accessible for fans looking to test their knowledge against the market. Participants must be at least 18 years old to create an account and trade. By meeting the trading volume requirement, new users can enhance their engagement with the game, adding a layer of strategy to what is shaping up to be a potential playoff preview.

Spurs vs. Pistons Preview via Kalshi

The moneyline market offers a direct way to engage with tonight’s game, focusing simply on which team will win outright. Below are the current prices for the winner straight up in this game:

Team Probability Detroit Pistons 51% San Antonio Spurs 49%

Prices sourced from Kalshi and are accurate as of February 23, 2026.

How to Activate the Kalshi Promo Code WTOP

To secure the $10 bonus in time for the San Antonio Spurs vs. Detroit Pistons matchup, new users can follow this simple guide to register and activate the offer. Getting set up before the 7:00 PM ET tip-off ensures you are ready to participate in the market action.

Download and Register: Download the Kalshi app or visit the platform to create an account. You will need to register with standard personal information. Verify Identity: Complete the account creation process by providing proof of identification. Enter Promo Code: During registration, input the promo code WTOP to claim the specific welcome offer. Deposit Funds: Make a first-time deposit of at least $1 to fund your account. Meet Trading Volume: Make $100 worth of trades on the platform. Note that this does not require a single trade of $100; a cumulative sum of smaller trades totaling $100 satisfies the requirement.

Once the total trading volume reaches $100, the $10 sign-up bonus becomes available. This bonus can be applied immediately to markets involving the Detroit Pistons, the San Antonio Spurs, or other NBA and college basketball games.