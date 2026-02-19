Kalshi Promo Code WTOP: Get $10 Bonus for Spurs-Suns, NBA Predictions

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on…

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services

Sign up with the Kalshi promo code WTOP to claim a $10 bonus and dive into the NBA’s return after a week off due to the All-Star game. All new users can create a new account can place $100 worth of trades across any topic on Kalshi receive a guaranteed $10 bonus to use on games such as the Spurs vs. the Suns.







Create a new account and start with $100 worth of trades on any topic of your choice, sports or otherwise. Using Kalshi allows you to trade on topics such as the weather, economy, politics, culture and more. Even sports markets themselves have a wide range of topics you can trade on, including futures markets and more unique markets such as the NFL draft or player movement.

Sign up using the Kalshi promo code WTOP to claim your $10 bonus, and start making trades from there.

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP for $10 Bonus

As the Phoenix Suns prepare to face the San Antonio Spurs in Austin, new traders can take advantage of the current Kalshi sign-up incentive. Below are the essential details regarding the bonus available for this NBA 2025 Regular Season matchup.

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP New Kalshi User Offer $10 sign-up bonus Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in the US

Offer Overview

Eligible new Kalshi customers can secure a $10 sign-up bonus to use on prediction markets, including the highlighted matchup between the San Antonio Spurs and Phoenix Suns. To activate this offer, users must create an account, make a first-time deposit of at least $1, and complete a total of $100 in trades. This volume requirement makes the Thursday night game at the Moody Center an excellent opportunity to start building toward the reward while watching the broadcast on networks like KENS or AZFamily.

Accessibility is a key feature of the platform, as Kalshi is available to residents in all 50 states. Traders must be at least 18 years of age to participate. Once the $100 trading threshold is met on markets such as the Spurs vs. Suns game, the $10 bonus is unlocked, adding extra value to the viewing experience for fans following the game via Suns+ or local TV.

NBA Preview Tonight via Kalshi

Thursday’s NBA slate features key matchups in Austin and New York where we can look for market inefficiencies. The table below outlines the current market prices and implied vig-free probabilities for these games.

Matchup Trading Price to Win Phoenix Suns @ San Antonio Spurs SAS 71% / PHX 29% Detroit Pistons @ New York Knicks NYK 62% / DET 38%

Probabilities sourced from Kalshi data and are accurate as of February 19, 2026.

When we dive into the numbers, the market pricing in Austin seems justified. The Spurs hold a clear edge over Phoenix with a 6.1 Net Rate compared to the Suns’ 1.8.

Meanwhile, the Knicks vs. Pistons market suggests a value discrepancy. While New York is the favorite at 62%, Detroit actually boasts a higher Net Rate (8.3) than the Knicks (6.1) for the season. We’ve seen time and time again that raw stats can be misleading without context—Detroit’s frontcourt is decimated with suspensions to Jalen Duren and Isaiah Stewart, leaving them thin against a Knicks squad.

How to Activate the Kalshi Promo Code WTOP

Getting started with Kalshi and claiming the $10 sign-up bonus is a straightforward process. As the Phoenix Suns and San Antonio Spurs prepare for their tip-off at the Moody Center, new users can follow these steps to unlock the offer using promo code WTOP: