Kalshi Promo Code WTOP: Get $10 Bonus for NCAAB, NBA All-Star Weekend

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on…

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services

Sign up with the Kalshi promo code WTOP to claim a $10 bonus as you look to place predictions on the college basketball schedule Friday, or start looking at the NBA All-Star game and corresponding events this weekend. Sign up and place $100 worth of trades across any topic on Kalshi receive a $10 bonus guaranteed.







Create a new account and start with $100 worth of trades on any topic of your choice, it does not have to be on the NBA or on sports in general. Using Kalshi allows you to trade on topics such as the weather, economy, politics, culture and more. Even sports markets themselves have a wide range of topics you can trade on.

For the NBA, you have your pick of the litter for any All-Star event this weekend, including the rising stars tournament and celebrity game winner. For the NFL, you can look to trade on the draft, free agency news, player movement and more.

Sign up using the Kalshi promo code WTOP to claim your $10 bonus, and start making trades from there.

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP For $10 NBA ASG Bonus

Scan through the Kalshi platform to see every topic that is available to you, and start making your trades from there. Remember, to redeem this welcome offer all you need to do is place $100 on the platform.

This the perfect way to get yourself acquainted with the Kalshi platform, as you can trade $100 across any topic and across multiple different trades as well. You do not need to place one lump-sum trade of $100, instead you can spread it out.

NBA All-Star Events & Trades via Kalshi

NBA All-Star weekend officially starts Saturday with the three-point contest, but it starts unofficially Friday night with the celebrity game at 7 p.m. ET Friday night, and the rising stars challenge starting that same night at 9 p.m. ET.

Use Kalshi to trade on all of these events and more, with some of the prices for each game or event listed below:

All-Star Celebrity Game Winner: Team Antetokounmpo (78%) Team Anderson (22%)

Rising Stars Tournament Winner: Team Melo (39%) Team T-Mac (32%) Team Vince (27%) Team Austin (19%)

3-Poin Contest Winner: Kon Knueppel (23%) Damian Lillard (22%) Devin Booker (14%) Donovan Mitchell (14%) Jamal Murray (13%) Tyrese Maxey (11%) Normal Powell (9%) Bobby Portis Jr (6%)

Slam Dunk Contest Winner: Carter Bryant (34%) Keshas Johnson (26%) Jaxson Hayes (25%) Jase Richardson (19%)

All-Star Tournament Winner: Team World (41%) Team USA Stripes (33%) Team USA Stars (27%)



How to Redeem the Kalshi Promo Code WTOP

To get started, new users should follow the step-by-step process outlined below. Luckily, Kalshi has made it very easy to get set up:

Download and Register: Download the Kalshi app and create a new account. Registration requires providing standard personal information and proof of identification to verify the user is 18+ and present in a valid US jurisdiction. Enter Promo Code: When prompted during the sign-up process, enter the promo code WTOP. Make a Deposit: Complete a first-time deposit of at least $1 to fund the account. Start Trading: To activate the offer, users must make $100 worth of trades. It is important to note that a single $100 trade is not required; the $10 sign-up bonus becomes available once the cumulative sum of trades reaches the $100 threshold.

Must be 18+ and Present in Participating States