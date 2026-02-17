Kalshi Promo Code: WTOP: Get $10 Bonus for Michigan-Purdue, CBB Predictions

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on…

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services

Sign up with the Kalshi promo code WTOP to claim a $10 bonus and dive into a loaded CBB slate from there. All new users who create a new account can place $100 worth of trades across any topic on Kalshi receive a $10 bonus, guaranteed.







Create a new account and start with $100 worth of trades on any topic of your choice, sports or otherwise. Using Kalshi allows you to trade on topics such as the weather, economy, politics, culture and more. Even sports markets themselves have a wide range of topics you can trade on, including futures markets and more unique markets such as the NFL draft or player movement.

As for tonight, the biggest CBB game on the slate is, by far, Michigan vs. Purdue. Use Kalshi to trade on this Big 10 matchup and much, much more.

Sign up using the Kalshi promo code WTOP to claim your $10 bonus, and start making trades from there.

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP for $10 Bonus

The table below outlines the essential details for this promotion, available to eligible users tuning into the exclusive Peacock doubleheader this Tuesday, February 17, 2026.

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP New Kalshi User Offer $10 sign-up bonus Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in the US Last Verified February 17, 2026

Once the sign-up bonus is secured, traders can engage directly with the 6:30 PM EST tip-off at Mackey Arena or prepare for the 8:30 PM EST nightcap at the Jack Breslin Student Events Center.

Kalshi Welcome Offer Overview

This promotion is exclusively available to new Kalshi customers residing in any of the 50 states, provided they are at least 18 years of age. To activate the offer, users must register for an account and make an initial deposit of at least $1. The $10 sign-up bonus is subsequently unlocked once the user completes a cumulative total of $100 in trades on the platform’s diverse prediction markets.

With these funds or qualifying trades, users can immediately engage with Tuesday’s exclusive Peacock slate. The action begins at 06:30 PM EST with the Michigan Wolverines facing the Purdue Boilermakers at Mackey Arena, followed by the UCLA Bruins taking on the Michigan State Spartans at the Jack Breslin Student Events Center at 08:30 PM EST. This schedule provides ample opportunity for traders to meet the $100 requirement while analyzing two premier conference matchups.

Use Kalshi College Basketball Promo Today

We put a lot of stock in market inefficiencies, and tonight’s slate offers some fascinating probabilities. The table below details the current implied probabilities for the winners of tonight’s exclusive Peacock doubleheader.

Matchup Probability (Winner) Michigan vs. Purdue MICH 58% / PUR 42% UCLA vs. Michigan State MSU 79% / UCLA 21%

In the opening matchup at Mackey Arena, the market leans toward the Michigan Wolverines with a 58% probability of victory against the Purdue Boilermakers. Later in the evening, the Michigan State Spartans are heavy favorites to defend home court, holding a 79% probability of defeating the UCLA Bruins.

Traders looking at these prediction markets will find distinct risk-reward profiles tonight. Taking a position on the evening’s heaviest favorite, Michigan State, offers a steady, high-probability play. Conversely, backing the underdog UCLA Bruins at 21% represents a classic “longshot” scenario, offering a significantly higher return on investment if the Bruins can pull off the road upset.

The highlight of the slate is undoubtedly the clash between the #1 ranked Michigan Wolverines (24-1) and the #7 Purdue Boilermakers (21-4). Michigan enters West Lafayette with a perfect 8-0 record on the road, but we can’t ignore the situational context: Purdue is 11-2 at home, and Mackey Arena is widely considered one of the most hostile environments in the nation. With the market giving Purdue a 42% chance to win, there is value in analyzing whether home-court advantage is being undervalued here.

In the nightcap, the #16 Spartans (20-5) look to leverage their strong 12-2 home record against a UCLA team (17-8) that sits at #55 in the RPI rankings. The Bruins have struggled away from home (3-4) and are dealing with lineup uncertainty following Coach Mick Cronin’s recent comments, making the Spartans’ 79% probability a reflection of both team strength and opponent volatility.

How to Activate the Kalshi Promo Code

Securing the $10 sign-up bonus is a straightforward process for new users looking to enter the prediction markets for Tuesday’s Big Ten doubleheader. Follow the steps below to create an account and unlock the offer before tip-off.

Download and Register: Download the Kalshi app and begin the registration process. You will need to provide standard personal information and submit valid proof of identification to verify your account. Enter Promo Code: During the sign-up process, ensure you enter the promo code WTOP to attach the offer to your new account. Make a Deposit: Link a funding method and make a first-time deposit of at least $1. Complete Trading Requirement: To activate the bonus, you must make $100 worth of trades. This does not need to be a single transaction; users can reach this threshold through a cumulative series of smaller trades across various markets.

Once the total trading volume reaches $100, the $10 bonus will be credited to your account. This extra capital can be used immediately as the Michigan Wolverines take the court against the Purdue Boilermakers, or later in the evening when the UCLA Bruins face the Michigan State Spartans.