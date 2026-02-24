Kalshi Promo Code WTOP: Get $10 Bonus for Knicks-Cavaliers, NBA, CBB Games

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on…

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services

Redeem the Kalshi promo code WTOP to receive a bonus in time for a massive NBA slate tonight, including fun games such as the Knicks vs. Cavaliers or Magic vs. Lakers. Place $100 worth of trades on the NBA, or on any topic of your interest, and you will receive a $10 bonus guaranteed.







Create a new account and start with $100 worth of trades on any topic of your choice, it does not have to be on the NBA or on sports in general. Kalshi initially gained popularity by being able to trade on topics such as the weather, economy, politics, culture and more, and now sports fans are starting to take advantage of the offerings, which include a bunch of markets for any sporting event of your choice.

For this welcome offer, however, you can make these $100 trades across all topics on the app, not just sports. So, sign up and activate the Kalshi promo code WTOP to qualify for $10 in sign-up bonuses. Make $100 worth of trades to activate this offer to claim this bonus.

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP for $10 Bonus

As the New York Knicks prepare to take on the Cleveland Cavaliers, prospective traders can review the details of the current welcome offer below. This incentive allows new users to engage with the prediction market platform while following the action on the court.

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP New Kalshi User Offer $10 sign-up bonus Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in the US

The bonus becomes available once a user completes the sign-up process and executes $100 in trades. With the Cavaliers hosting the Knicks at 07:30 PM ET, new customers have a prime opportunity to reach that trading threshold by predicting outcomes related to tonight’s matchup.

Offer Overview

This promotion is exclusively available to new Kalshi customers who create an account and meet specific funding requirements. To claim the $10 sign-up bonus, users must make a first-time deposit of at least $1 and subsequently execute $100 in trades across Kalshi’s prediction markets. Notably, the platform is legally available in all 50 states, providing a wide reach for eligible traders who are at least 18 years of age.

Tonight’s NBA showdown between the New York Knicks and Cleveland Cavaliers presents a timely opportunity to meet these trading requirements. As the teams face off at 07:30 PM ET, new users can analyze market trends and place trades on the game to work toward unlocking their bonus funds.

Knicks-Cavaliers Preview via Kalshi

Traders looking to predict the outright winner of tonight’s matchup can analyze the moneyline markets below. The table displays the current prices and the implied, vig-free probability for each team to win.

Team Probability Cleveland Cavaliers 60% New York Knicks 40%

For those looking to leverage the Kalshi promo code, understanding the potential returns is vital to finding value. If a trader places $10 on the Cleveland Cavaliers at 60%, the successful position would yield a profit of $7. Conversely, taking a $10 position on the underdog New York Knicks at 40% offers a higher potential upside, returning a profit of $15 if the visitors leave Cleveland with a win.

How to Claim the Kalshi Promo Code WTOP

With the New York Knicks and Cleveland Cavaliers scheduled to tip off at 07:30 PM ET, new users can follow a simple process to unlock the platform’s welcome offer. By using the Kalshi promo code WTOP during registration, eligible traders can secure a $10 sign-up bonus to use on prediction markets.

To activate this offer before the action begins, follow the step-by-step guide below:

Download and Register: Download the Kalshi app and create a new account by providing standard personal information. Verify Identity: Complete the registration process by providing the necessary proof of identification. Enter Promo Code: When prompted, enter the Kalshi promo code WTOP. Deposit Funds: Make a first-time deposit of at least $1. Execute Trades: Make $100 worth of trades on the platform.

It is important to note that the trading requirement does not need to be met in a single transaction. Users can execute multiple smaller trades on tonight’s Knicks vs. Cavaliers matchup or other markets; as long as the cumulative total reaches $100, the $10 sign-up bonus will be activated.