Kalshi Promo Code WTOP: Get $10 Bonus for Daytona, CBB, NBA Predictions

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Predict outcomes in sports and politics with the Kalshi promo code WTOP. Sign up here to start making trades and claim a bonus.









Make $100 in trades after applying the Kalshi promo code. New customers will receive a $10 bonus for buying contracts.

Prediction markets have been a hot topic over the last few months, and Kalshi is one of the most popular choices. This is especially the case for sports fans, who can ditch the against the house model and face other customers for a better chance at making a profit. Below, we look at some of the trending markets on Sunday, February 15th.

Register here to use the Kalshi promo code WTOP and gain a $10 bonus for prediction markets.

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP for the NBA All-Star Game

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP New User Offer Trade $100, Get $10 Bonus Categories Sports, Politics, Economics, Culture, Companies, Financials, Climate, etc. Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in Participating States Bonus Last Verified On February 15, 2026 Information Confirmed By WTOP

There are multiple NBA All-Star games on Sunday night as three teams compete in a round-robin tournament.

Game 1: World vs. Stars

Game 2: G1 Winner vs. Stripes

Game 3: G1 Loser vs. Stripes

Gane 4: Championship

The World has the best chance to get the win at 43%. Top players include Nikola Jokic, Luka Doncic and Victor Wembanyama. Then, it’s the USA Stripes at 33% (Jalen Brunson, Kevin Durant, Donovan Mitchell) followed by USA Stars (Devin Booker, Cade Cunningham, Anthony Edwards).

For example, you can buy contracts for the USA Stripes to win at 33 cents each. A winning result will release a $1 payout. Follow along during the action on Sunday night to make trades during the games.

When it comes to sports, the 2026 Winter Olympic Games are also popular. Predict Canada or the USA to win the gold in men’s ice hockey.

Grab $10 Bonus with the Kalshi Promo Code

Kalshi is a legal and regulated prediction market in the US. New customers can complete these steps to start making trades on sports, politics, culture, economics and more:

Click here to use the Kalshi promo code WTOP. Fill in your email address, date of birth and last four digits of your SSN. Make a deposit using an accepted payment method, like online banking, Google Pay, a debit card or PayPal. Make $100 in trades to gain a $10 bonus.

Go to the leaderboard to see what the top customers have been trading over the past month.

Trending Markets in Politics

The trending markets display the volume, so you can see how much money has been traded. These are some of the hottest markets at the moment:

Who will Trump nominate as Fed Char?

2028 Democratic nominee for President?

Will the US confirm that aliens exist before 2027?

2028 US Presidential Election winner?

How long will the government shutdown last?

Who will leave Trump’s cabinet next?

Who will attend the State of the Union?

How many Supreme Court justices will vote for Trump’s tariffs?

Sign up through the links above to use the Kalshi promo code WTOP. Make your first $100 in trades to collect a $10 bonus.