Kalshi Promo Code: WTOP: Get $10 Bonus for Cavs-Thunder, NBA Predictions

The NBA's most historic rivalry takes center stage this Sunday as the Boston Celtics visit the Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena for a marquee 3:30 PM PST showdown on NBC/Peacock. With the regular season in full swing, basketball fans can take advantage of the latest Kalshi promo code WTOP here just in time for the tip-off. Use the bonus for trading other NBA games, as well as college basketball and politics.

New Kalshi customers are eligible to claim a $10 sign-up bonus that is unlocked immediately after making $100 in trades on the platform. This offer provides an excellent entry point for today’s massive clash, and the opportunities extend well beyond this single matchup; traders can utilize this bonus for today’s action or apply it to markets for any NBA game taking place this week.

Using Kalshi Promo Code WTOP on Sunday

As the Los Angeles Lakers prepare to defend their home court against the Boston Celtics this Sunday, new users can enhance their experience with the latest Kalshi offer. Whether you are tuning into the national broadcast on NBC/Peacock or tracking the action live from Crypto.com Arena, this promotion provides immediate value.

Below are the essential details for the current sign-up bonus:

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP New User Offer $10 Welcome Bonus Date Last Verified February 22, 2026 Terms and Conditions Make Min $100 in Trades

To claim this offer, new customers must register using the code WTOP and complete $100 in trades on the platform. Once these requirements are met, the $10 bonus is unlocked. This credit can be applied to a variety of prediction markets, including the highly anticipated matchup between the Lakers and Celtics in Los Angeles.

Offer Overview

New Kalshi customers looking to get in on the action can claim a $10 sign-up bonus, but there are a few specific steps to follow. To qualify, users must create an account and make an initial deposit of at least $1. The bonus is officially unlocked once the user has completed $100 in trades on the platform’s prediction markets. While the NBA is the main event today, it is worth noting that you can also make trades on college basketball as well as politics, giving you plenty of options to reach that trading threshold.

Unlike many other platforms with restricted territories, Kalshi is available in all 50 states, making this offer accessible to eligible users across the country who are 18 years or older.

Trade with the Kalshi NBA Promo

Traders can utilize their bonus funds on a variety of prediction markets for today’s slate. Below are the current markets the day’s marquee matchups:

Matchup Moneyline Spread Boston Celtics at Los Angeles Lakers BOS 53% / LAL 47% BOS -1.5 Denver Nuggets at Golden State Warriors DEN 64% / GSW 36% DEN -4.5

For those looking to maximize returns on a standard $10 trade, the Golden State Warriors offer the highest potential payout as the day’s heaviest underdog.

Statistical analysis suggests the road teams hold distinct advantages today. The Boston Celtics enter Los Angeles with a dominant Net Rate of 6.5, significantly outpacing the Los Angeles Lakers (0.5). Boston also holds the edge on the glass, boasting a Total Rebound Percentage of 51.9% compared to the Lakers’ 50.2%. Similarly, the Denver Nuggets bring a superior Net Rate of 4.5 into the Bay Area against a Golden State Warriors team sitting at 1.4, reinforcing the Nuggets’ position as the slate’s strongest favorite.

How to Activate the Kalshi Promo Code

The process to claim the sign-up offer is straightforward, ensuring new traders can quickly get their accounts set up for NBA and college basketball action. Follow the steps below to secure the $10 sign-up bonus:

Download and Register: Create an account here by providing standard personal information. Verify Identification: Complete the required identity verification steps to ensure compliance and security. Enter Promo Code: Input the promo code WTOP during the registration process to opt-in for the offer. Make a Deposit: Link a bank account and make a first-time deposit of at least $1. Complete Trading Requirement: Execute $100 worth of trades on the platform.

Important Note on Trading Volume: Users do not need to place a single trade valued at $100 to qualify. The requirement is cumulative, meaning you can place multiple smaller trades on various markets—such as NBA, college basketball, or politics—until the total volume reaches $100. Once this threshold is met, the $10 bonus will be credited to your account, ready for use on the 2025 Regular Season markets.