José Ramírez will get final payment from Guardians in 2051 under $175 million, 10-year contract

CLEVELAND (AP) — José Ramírez will receive his final payment in 2051 under the third baseman’s $175 million, seven-year contract with the Cleveland Guardians.

His deal, announced Friday, includes annual salaries of $25 million, of which $10 million annually will be deferred.

Ramírez’s deferred money from each season will be payable in 10 equal installments each Dec. 15 starting in the 10th year after it was earned. His 2026 money will be paid from 2036-45 and his 2032 money from 2042-51.

He gets a full no-trade provision and a hotel suite on road trips.

Ramírez earned $72 million from 2022-25 under a $141 million, seven-year deal that had $69 million remaining: $21 million this year, $23 million in 2027 and $25 million in 2028.

The 33-year-old native of the Dominican Republic has played his entire 13-year big league career in Cleveland.

A seven-time All-Star, Ramírez had a career-high 44 stolen bases last season and became the fourth player with multiple seasons of at least 30 home runs and 40 steals. He had a .283 batting average.

