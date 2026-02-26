Jets in action against the Ducks following overtime win

Winnipeg Jets (23-26-8, in the Central Division) vs. Anaheim Ducks (31-23-3, in the Pacific Division) Anaheim, California; Friday, 10 p.m.…

Winnipeg Jets (23-26-8, in the Central Division) vs. Anaheim Ducks (31-23-3, in the Pacific Division)

Anaheim, California; Friday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Anaheim Ducks host the Winnipeg Jets after the Jets beat the Vancouver Canucks 3-2 in overtime.

Anaheim is 31-23-3 overall and 18-8-1 at home. The Ducks have a 10-2-2 record when scoring a power-play goal.

Winnipeg has a 23-26-8 record overall and an 11-15-3 record in road games. The Jets have an 8-11-6 record in games decided by one goal.

The teams square off Friday for the second time this season. The Ducks won the previous meeting 4-1. Leo Carlsson scored two goals in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Beckett Sennecke has scored 19 goals with 26 assists for the Ducks. Cutter Gauthier has six goals and four assists over the last 10 games.

Mark Scheifele has 27 goals and 43 assists for the Jets. Cole Perfetti has scored four goals and added one assist over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ducks: 8-2-0, averaging 3.4 goals, 5.8 assists, 2.7 penalties and 5.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game.

Jets: 4-4-2, averaging 1.9 goals, 3.5 assists, 2.6 penalties and 5.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game.

INJURIES: Ducks: None listed.

Jets: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.