Islanders visit the Devils after Horvat’s 2-goal game

New York Islanders (31-21-5, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. New Jersey Devils (28-26-2, in the Metropolitan Division)

Newark, New Jersey; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Islanders visit the New Jersey Devils after Bo Horvat’s two-goal game against the Pittsburgh Penguins in the Islanders’ 5-4 overtime win.

New Jersey is 4-10-2 against the Metropolitan Division and 28-26-2 overall. The Devils have given up 172 goals while scoring 142 for a -30 scoring differential.

New York is 11-6-2 against the Metropolitan Division and 31-21-5 overall. The Islanders have gone 15-5-0 in one-goal games.

Thursday’s game is the fourth time these teams meet this season. The Islanders won 9-0 in the previous meeting. Anthony Duclair led the Islanders with three goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jesper Bratt has scored 13 goals with 28 assists for the Devils. Jack Hughes has one goal and seven assists over the last 10 games.

Horvat has 23 goals and 15 assists for the Islanders. Jean-Gabriel Pageau has scored five goals with two assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Devils: 5-5-0, averaging 2.2 goals, 3.9 assists, three penalties and 7.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game.

Islanders: 5-5-0, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.9 assists, 3.4 penalties and 7.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game.

INJURIES: Devils: None listed.

Islanders: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

