Indiana faces New York, looks to halt 4-game skid

Indiana Pacers (13-40, 15th in the Eastern Conference) vs. New York Knicks (34-19, second in the Eastern Conference)

New York; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana looks to end its four-game losing streak with a win against New York.

The Knicks are 23-12 against Eastern Conference opponents. New York ranks second in the Eastern Conference in rebounding with 46.2 rebounds. Karl-Anthony Towns paces the Knicks with 11.9 boards.

The Pacers have gone 9-26 against Eastern Conference opponents. Indiana allows 118.5 points to opponents and has been outscored by 7.9 points per game.

The Knicks average 117.3 points per game, 1.2 fewer points than the 118.5 the Pacers allow. The Pacers are shooting 44.7% from the field, 1.2% lower than the 45.9% the Knicks’ opponents have shot this season.

The teams play for the second time this season. In the last meeting on Dec. 19 the Knicks won 114-113 led by 25 points from Jalen Brunson, while Andrew Nembhard scored 31 points for the Pacers.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mikal Bridges is scoring 15.7 points per game and averaging 4.1 rebounds for the Knicks. Brunson is averaging 23.6 points and 3.7 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Pascal Siakam is averaging 23.6 points, 6.7 rebounds and 3.9 assists for the Pacers. Jarace Walker is averaging 15.6 points and 5.4 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Knicks: 9-1, averaging 115.0 points, 47.5 rebounds, 27.7 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 98.6 points per game.

Pacers: 3-7, averaging 112.2 points, 42.3 rebounds, 29.7 assists, 7.0 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 118.8 points.

INJURIES: Knicks: OG Anunoby: day to day (toe), Miles McBride: out (ankle).

Pacers: Obi Toppin: out (foot), Ivica Zubac: out (ankle), Tyrese Haliburton: out for season (achilles), Kobe Brown: out (not injury related ).

