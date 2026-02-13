Herrera’s heroics save point for Osasuna

MADRID (AP) — Sergio Herrera produced a string of superb saves to win a point for Osasuna in a 0-0…

MADRID (AP) — Sergio Herrera produced a string of superb saves to win a point for Osasuna in a 0-0 draw at Elche in La Liga on Friday.

Home side Elche had the lion’s share of the chances but Herrera used his hands, body, and legs to thwart the forwards over and over, including twice in the final minutes.

“That’s football, these things happen,” Elche coach Eder Sarabia said. “We were vastly superior and produced a brilliant performance, but sometimes you still don’t win. It was a 4-0 or 4-1 kind of game.”

Elche looked a different side from the one that lost its previous three league games and was more incisive than the team six places above it.

However, Herrera’s heroics meant it ended with just one point that lifted it two places, into 13th. Its winless league runs extended to seven matches. It has the same points as the two teams below it, Sevilla and Alaves.

Osasuna remained in ninth place.

Only six points separate Athletic Bilbao in 10th from Rayo Vallecano in the relegation zone.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.