Heat’s leading scorer Norman Powell sidelined at least a week with a strained right groin

MIAMI (AP) — All-Star guard Norman Powell has a strained right groin and will be out for at least a week, the Miami Heat said Friday.

Powell got hurt in the first half of Miami’s loss at Philadelphia on Thursday night. An MRI confirmed a Grade 1 — or low severity — strain, and the Heat said Powell’s status is being listed as week to week at this point.

Powell is Miami’s leading scorer this season, averaging 22.5 points per game. The Heat are 22-16 when he scores at least 19 points, and 9-13 when he doesn’t score that many or doesn’t play at all.

If Powell misses only a week, that would mean his absence could be as little as four games: home against Houston on Saturday, home against Brooklyn on Tuesday and Thursday, then at Charlotte on Friday.

Saturday’s game against the Rockets starts a stretch where Miami plays seven home games in an eight-game span.

Powell was an All-Star for the first time this season, and is in his first season with the Heat. He leads Miami in total field goals, total 3-point field goals and total free throws this season.

