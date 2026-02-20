Gulf States Sportswatch Daily Listings

Samford at University of Georgia — SECN+
University of Delaware at Mississippi State — SECN+
Rhode Island at Alabama — SECN+
Florida at Mississippi — ESPN
Alabama at LSU — SECN
Kentucky at Auburn — ESPN
Alabama at Florida State — ACCNX
Louisiana at LSU — SECN+
Philadelphia at New Orleans — GCSEN, NBCS Philadelphia, NBA League Pass, Pelicans+
