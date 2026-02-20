Live Radio
Gulf States Sportswatch Daily Listings

The Associated Press

February 20, 2026

Samford at University of Georgia — SECN+

University of Delaware at Mississippi State — SECN+

Rhode Island at Alabama — SECN+

Florida at Mississippi — ESPN

Alabama at LSU — SECN

Kentucky at Auburn — ESPN

Alabama at Florida State — ACCNX

Louisiana at LSU — SECN+

Philadelphia at New Orleans — GCSEN, NBCS Philadelphia, NBA League Pass, Pelicans+

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive TV listings provided by LiveSportsOnTV.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

