Grizzlies’ Caldwell-Pope to miss rest of the season after undergoing finger surgery

The Associated Press

February 19, 2026, 6:44 PM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Memphis Grizzlies guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope will miss the rest of the season after undergoing surgery on his right pinky finger.

The Grizzlies had announced Wednesday that Caldwell-Pope would have surgery to address a misalignment of the finger. After Caldwell-Pope had the procedure Thursday, the Grizzlies announced he won’t play again this season.

Grizzlies officials said Caldwell-Pope is expected to make a full recovery in time for the start of the 2026-27 season.

The 33-year-old Caldwell-Pope averaged 8.4 points, 2.7 assists, 2.5 rebounds and 21.3 minutes in 51 games this season.

