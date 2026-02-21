Golden State and Denver square off in conference showdown

Denver Nuggets (36-21, third in the Western Conference) vs. Golden State Warriors (29-27, eighth in the Western Conference) San Francisco;…

Denver Nuggets (36-21, third in the Western Conference) vs. Golden State Warriors (29-27, eighth in the Western Conference)

San Francisco; Sunday, 3:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Western Conference foes Golden State and Denver face off on Sunday.

The Warriors have gone 19-16 against Western Conference opponents. Golden State is 3-3 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Nuggets are 21-10 against Western Conference opponents. Denver is sixth in the NBA with 33.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Nikola Jokic averaging 9.3.

The Warriors score 115.4 points per game, 0.7 fewer points than the 116.1 the Nuggets give up. The Nuggets score 7.1 more points per game (120.9) than the Warriors give up to opponents (113.8).

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Nuggets won 129-104 in the last meeting on Nov. 8. Jokic led the Nuggets with 26 points, and Draymond Green led the Warriors with 17 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brandin Podziemski is averaging 12 points and 3.6 assists for the Warriors. Moses Moody is averaging 3.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Tim Hardaway Jr. is shooting 45.4% and averaging 14.0 points for the Nuggets. Jamal Murray is averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Warriors: 4-6, averaging 108.9 points, 40.9 rebounds, 29.5 assists, 11.6 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.3 points per game.

Nuggets: 5-5, averaging 123.4 points, 45.5 rebounds, 29.3 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 49.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.4 points.

INJURIES: Warriors: Jimmy Butler III: out for season (knee), Stephen Curry: out (knee), Seth Curry: out (back).

Nuggets: Tamar Bates: out (foot), Aaron Gordon: out (hamstring), Peyton Watson: out (hamstring).

