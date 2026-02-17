German luge great Felix Loch says he plans to compete for a spot at the 2030 Olympics in France

CORTINA D’AMPEZZO, Italy (AP) — Felix Loch won his first Olympic gold medal in 2010. He’ll aim for another one…

CORTINA D’AMPEZZO, Italy (AP) — Felix Loch won his first Olympic gold medal in 2010. He’ll aim for another one in 2030.

The German luge star — a seven-time World Cup overall champion and the current leader in this season’s standings with two races left — made perhaps a mildly surprising announcement Tuesday, saying he intends to compete for a spot at the 2030 Olympics in France.

The 36-year-old Loch said he discussed the plan with his wife and children, and the decision was made from there.

“We all know what another four years would entail: sacrifice, planning, hoping, cheering along,” Loch said in a statement posted to social media. “All the more grateful I am that they say: We stand behind you! That is not something to be taken for granted.”

Loch has 56 career World Cup singles wins, one behind Italian great Armin Zoeggeler’s men’s record.

Loch won singles Olympic gold in 2010 and 2014, and added a relay gold as well at the 2014 Sochi Games. He was fifth at the 2018 Olympics, fourth in 2022 and was sixth at the Milan Cortina Games last week.

“I will keep going — as long as I am healthy and fit,” Loch said.

Luge is the only of the three sliding sports that has its major international season continuing after the Olympics. There are World Cup weekends on Feb. 28 and March 1 in St. Moritz, Switzerland, and then the season finale March 7-8 in Altenberg, Germany.

Loch leads Jonas Müller of Austria by one point going into those final two races. Winners of World Cup races get 100 points.

“I love my sport. And as long as I can compete at the front, I will give everything to be back at the start for our Team Deutschland in 2030,” Loch said. “Being able to compete for your country is and always will be the greatest honor.”

