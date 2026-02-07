GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL= A.C. Flora 56, Dreher 37 Abbeville 33, Dixie 30 Academic Magnet 38, Woodland 33 Andrew Jackson 75,…

A.C. Flora 56, Dreher 37

Abbeville 33, Dixie 30

Academic Magnet 38, Woodland 33

Andrew Jackson 75, North Central 16

Beaufort 55, May River 32

Berkeley 58, Cane Bay 8

Bishop England 52, Bluffton 31

Blythewood 45, Sumter 26

Boiling Springs 52, Riverside 50

Brookland-Cayce 46, Gilbert 45

Broome 59, Mountain View 39

C.A. Johnson 61, Lamar 6

Camden 93, York Comprehensive 20

Carolina Forest 63, Conway 14

Chapin 43, River Bluff 39

Chapman 53, Woodruff 32

Cheraw 58, Chesterfield 44

Clinton 49, Eau Claire 21

Clover 66, Indian Land 19

Colleton County 43, Hilton Head Island 36

Darlington 58, Hartsville 26

Dillon 59, Waccamaw 35

Dorman 67, James F. Byrnes 62

Dutch Fork 59, Lexington 36

Emmanuel Christian School 32, Sumter Christian 20

Fort Dorchester 42, James Island 39

GREEN Upstate 49, Calhoun Falls 48

Gaffney 72, Spartanburg 47

Gray Collegiate Academy 62, South Aiken 15

Great Falls 46, McBee 34

Greenville 52, J.L. Mann 45

Greenwood 67, Woodmont 29

Greer Middle College 36, Union County 34

Hunter-Kinard-Tyler 60, Ridge Spring-Monetta 25

Irmo 66, White Knoll 47

Kingstree 55, Mullins 44

Lake Marion 70, Bridges 16

Landrum 59, Chesnee 11

Latta 58, Hannah-Pamplico 30

Lee Central 51, Governors School 39

Liberty 48, High Point Academy 35

Marion 45, Manning 37

Mauldin 65, Hillcrest 25

Midland Valley 70, Aiken 19

North 57, Horse Creek Academy 35

North Augusta 67, Airport 13

North Myrtle Beach 61, Myrtle Beach 18

Oceanside Collegiate Academy 59, Hanahan 12

Patrick Henry Academy 37, Colleton Prep 34

Pendleton 38, Belton-Honea Path 24

Rock Hill 69, Northwestern 29

Savannah Athletic Association High School, Ga. 44, Hilton Head Prep 41

South Pointe 73, Lancaster 38

St. James 51, Socastee 49

St. Joseph 73, Palmetto HS SC 10

Summerville 51, Ashley Ridge 41

Timberland 51, Philip Simmons 35

W.J. Keenan 62, Fox Creek 42

Walhalla 48, West Oak 33

Wando 68, Lucy Beckham 53

Ware Shoals 41, Thornwell 39

West Ashley 65, R.B. Stall 33

Westwood 58, Lugoff-Elgin 48

Williamsburg Academy 42, Pee Dee Academy 22

Williston-Elko 47, Blackville-Hilda 43

Wilson 39, South Florence 38

Wren 54, Laurens 39

