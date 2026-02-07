GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
A.C. Flora 56, Dreher 37
Abbeville 33, Dixie 30
Academic Magnet 38, Woodland 33
Andrew Jackson 75, North Central 16
Beaufort 55, May River 32
Berkeley 58, Cane Bay 8
Bishop England 52, Bluffton 31
Blythewood 45, Sumter 26
Boiling Springs 52, Riverside 50
Brookland-Cayce 46, Gilbert 45
Broome 59, Mountain View 39
C.A. Johnson 61, Lamar 6
Camden 93, York Comprehensive 20
Carolina Forest 63, Conway 14
Chapin 43, River Bluff 39
Chapman 53, Woodruff 32
Cheraw 58, Chesterfield 44
Clinton 49, Eau Claire 21
Clover 66, Indian Land 19
Colleton County 43, Hilton Head Island 36
Darlington 58, Hartsville 26
Dillon 59, Waccamaw 35
Dorman 67, James F. Byrnes 62
Dutch Fork 59, Lexington 36
Emmanuel Christian School 32, Sumter Christian 20
Fort Dorchester 42, James Island 39
GREEN Upstate 49, Calhoun Falls 48
Gaffney 72, Spartanburg 47
Gray Collegiate Academy 62, South Aiken 15
Great Falls 46, McBee 34
Greenville 52, J.L. Mann 45
Greenwood 67, Woodmont 29
Greer Middle College 36, Union County 34
Hunter-Kinard-Tyler 60, Ridge Spring-Monetta 25
Irmo 66, White Knoll 47
Kingstree 55, Mullins 44
Lake Marion 70, Bridges 16
Landrum 59, Chesnee 11
Latta 58, Hannah-Pamplico 30
Lee Central 51, Governors School 39
Liberty 48, High Point Academy 35
Marion 45, Manning 37
Mauldin 65, Hillcrest 25
Midland Valley 70, Aiken 19
North 57, Horse Creek Academy 35
North Augusta 67, Airport 13
North Myrtle Beach 61, Myrtle Beach 18
Oceanside Collegiate Academy 59, Hanahan 12
Patrick Henry Academy 37, Colleton Prep 34
Pendleton 38, Belton-Honea Path 24
Rock Hill 69, Northwestern 29
Savannah Athletic Association High School, Ga. 44, Hilton Head Prep 41
South Pointe 73, Lancaster 38
St. James 51, Socastee 49
St. Joseph 73, Palmetto HS SC 10
Summerville 51, Ashley Ridge 41
Timberland 51, Philip Simmons 35
W.J. Keenan 62, Fox Creek 42
Walhalla 48, West Oak 33
Wando 68, Lucy Beckham 53
Ware Shoals 41, Thornwell 39
West Ashley 65, R.B. Stall 33
Westwood 58, Lugoff-Elgin 48
Williamsburg Academy 42, Pee Dee Academy 22
Williston-Elko 47, Blackville-Hilda 43
Wilson 39, South Florence 38
Wren 54, Laurens 39
