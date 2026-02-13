French skating coach grabs spotlight with jacket swaps at Olympics

Benoit Richaud is the buzziest coach/choreographer of the Milan Cortina Winter Olympics, grabbing attention for his quick national jacket changes…

Benoit Richaud is the buzziest coach/choreographer of the Milan Cortina Winter Olympics, grabbing attention for his quick national jacket changes as he moves from skater to skater this week on the sideboards of men’s figure skating.

During Friday’s free skate, Richaud made back-to-back changes, from Georgia’s white jacket with red trim as he cheered Nika Egadze to a USA blue puffer as Maxim Naumov took the ice. Later, it was Canada’s burgundy lululemon jacket and France’s winter white.

In all, the 38-year-old Frenchman is coaching 16 skaters, singles and pairs, from 13 countries at the Winter Games, making his face a familiar one to anyone tuning into the kiss-and-cry as skaters await their marks.

Richaud is known as a choreographer, but the skaters he works with speak about him more in terms of a motivational expert.

Naumov, who made his Olympic debut after losing his parents in a plane crash in January 2025, said that Richaud “was a big part of the journey this year.’’ That included Richaud’s training camp “that really just changed my perspective on skating in general,” Naumov said.

“Yes, he does choreography, and everybody knows that, but the insight he offers each of his students … He motivates me a lot to just be the best that I could be,’’ Naumov said.

Richaud’s skaters are well aware of his popularity, and seem to relish in the social media posts of the coach who wears many colors.

“He’s an amazing coach. He is very popular,’’ said Egadze, who said working with Richaud has given him a fresh outlook.

“He tells me that I need to believe in myself, I need to show passion on the ice, and push it to the end,’’ the Georgian skater said.

On Friday, Richaud also choreographed Mexican skater Donovan Carrillo’s free skate in a behind-the-scenes role.

“I feel like he lets everyone shine in their own way, which is pretty nice, because I also feel like he respects my style and he works around my style and he doesn’t try to like, change my personality,’’ Carrillo said.

