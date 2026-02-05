First game at the new Olympic hockey arena turns into a celebration for host Italy

MILAN (AP) — All the worries, strife and scrutiny that lingered around the construction of the main hockey arena for…

MILAN (AP) — All the worries, strife and scrutiny that lingered around the construction of the main hockey arena for the Milan Cortina Olympics dissipated as the first game there into a celebration for the host country.

Fans in the lively, near-full crowd chanted, “Italia! Italia!” throughout. Host Italy’s women’s team beat France 4-1 on Thursday, and while the conditions may not have been perfect, getting through an official game marked a milestone for much-talked-about Milano Santagiulia Ice Hockey Arena.

“I believe in the Olympic Committee and the Italians and that they would get it done,” Italy’s Laura Fortino said. “The ice was great, the atmosphere is great and we’re happy to be here.”

There were years of concerns about whether the arena would be finished in time for the Olympics, and it needed a rush to the eleventh hour, including work happening as late as Wednesday — less than 24 hours before puck drop. This was the real test of the new ice surface that needed to be fixed up after a series of test events

Ice master Don Moffatt had doubts as recently as early last week when his preparation hit yet another snag. When meaningful hockey finally took place, it drew mixed but mostly positive reviews.

“Quality of the ice-wise, I think it was fine,” said Gabrielle de Serres, who scored France’s only goal. “It’s a bit warm in there. It’s a little sweaty on the ice. With all the bodies, it obviously gets warmer. Today was a sunny day, so on top of that, midday game’s going to be kind of hot out there.”

Italy fell behind in the game, and Amie Varano thought the ice aided the comeback.

“It was solid,” said Varano, who’s from Massachusetts. “I felt like we were flying as a team. We’re a fast team, so I feel like the ice was prepared for us and, yeah, it was great. I loved it.”

The ice conversation might quiet for a few days, though it’s sure to become a topic of conversation again when NHL players arrive Sunday and begin practicing before the men’s tournament begins Wednesday. The U.S. and Canada women’s game is also at the big rink on Tuesday night.

The capacity now is just 11,600, down from an estimated 14,700, after the decision was made to not add the extra seats in an effort to stay as on-schedule as possible to get the building done. There were 10,000 or more in attendance for Italy-France, and fans were into the game from the start.

“It was probably one of the most fun games I’ve ever played,” Italy goaltender Martina Fedel said. “The atmosphere was unbelievable. I don’t think we thought it was going to be anything like that.”

Varano could not find words to describe a day she and her teammates have been talking about for three months. Fortino shed some tears of joy skating around the rink afterward as the emotions poured out.

“It just hits such to the heart,” Fortino said. “We all deserve it. We’ve worked so hard.”

