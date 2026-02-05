Forward Serge Gnabry extends Bayern Munich contract until June 2028

MUNICH, Germany (AP) — Bayern Munich forward Serge Gnabry signed a new contract that will keep him at the German…

MUNICH, Germany (AP) — Bayern Munich forward Serge Gnabry signed a new contract that will keep him at the German powerhouse until June 2028.

The Germany international’s previous deal was set to expire after this season.

The 30-year-old Gnabry has scored 100 goals and contributed 69 assists in his 311 games in all competitions since he joined Bayern in 2017. He also played for Arsenal, and Werder Bremen and Hoffenheim in Germany.

Gnabry has won a number of trophies with Bayern, including the Champions League, the Club World Cup and six Bundesliga titles.

“We’re a real unit and can achieve something big,” Gnabry said. “I feel very much at home at Bayern.”

