FIFA reports a record of 5,973 international transfers in January window

ZURICH (AP) — A record number of 5,973 international transfers were recorded in the January trading window for men’s soccer, according to a FIFA report released Thursday.

That marks a 3% increase from the previous year in cross-border deals between clubs in different countries, where the transactions are processed by FIFA.

However, the total spending was down about 18% from last year’s record, to $1.95 billion. That’s still some 20% more than the previous record from January 2023, FIFA said.

In women’s soccer, clubs spent more than $10 million on international transfers, up 85% from the previous record a year ago, while the number of international transfers was down by 6% to 420.

The FIFA research does not include domestic transfers of players between two clubs in the same country.

England tops spending

English clubs were again the biggest spenders with a $363 million outlay on transfer fees and recouped just $150 million by selling players to clubs in other countries. Italy followed in second with $283 million, with Brazil, Germany, and France also making the top five.

French clubs benefited most, earning $218 million in transfer sales, followed by Italy, Brazil, England and Spain.

In the United States, clubs spent $99 million and took in $48 million in transfer fees, according to the FIFA research.

English women’s clubs also topped the spending with over $5 million, and also were the biggest earners.

