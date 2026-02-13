FanDuel Promo Code: Get $100 Bonus for College Basketball, NBA All-Star Weekend

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services

Dive into the NBA All-Star weekend by redeeming our, recently enhanced, FanDuel promo code offer. Most users who sign up will receive a $100 bonus. We will detail this offer fully below, but the highlight are that most new users who create a new account will be able to take home a $100 bonus by winning their first wager on the app. Select states will receive up to $1,000 in bonus bets (IN, VA ONLY).







To qualify, bettors must be new FanDuel users and place a minimum $5 wager and, if that initial wager settles as a win, the $100 bonus is credited directly to the account and can be used over a seven (7) day period.

The other offer is for users in select states, where those located in IN and VA will be able to redeem up to $1,000 in bonus bets. Sign up with a new account and, you will be awarded one No Sweat Token every day for ten days. Your No Sweat Tokens may be used on any wager, with a maximum refund of $100 per No-Sweat Token.

FanDuel Promo Code Secures $100 Bonus

No matter what state you are located in, these are two flexible offers designed to get you started off on the right foot with your new FanDuel account. Sign up, and you will be able to receive either a $100 bonus or $1,000 in bonus bets.

For the $100 offer, that is available to the majority of users. All it takes is a winning wager to bring home this bonus, giving you a nice, $100 bonus to jumpstart your account.

Some of you will instead receive up to $1,000 in bonus bets, if you are in IN or VA. Sign up with a new account and you will be awarded one No Sweat Token every day for ten days. Your No Sweat Tokens may be used on any wager, with a maximum refund of $100 per No-Sweat Token.

NBA Three Points Contest, Odds via FanDuel

The first official event of the NBA All-Star weekend is the three-point contest, which begins Saturday, 2/14 at 5 p.m. ET. It is kind of funny that the player with the second-highest odds to win has not played one second of NBA basketball this season, which is the currently injured Damian Lillard. He has won two straight years and is out for this season with a torn achilles, but is allowed to participate in the event.

Here is the full list of odds for each participant:

Kon Knueppel: +380

Damian Lillard: +390

Devin Booker: +550

Jamal Murray: +600

Tyrese Maxey: +600

Donovan Mitchell: +650

Normal Powell: +950

Bobby Portis: +1700

How to Secure This FanDuel Promo Code Offer

Snagging the FanDuel promo code offer takes just a few minutes. Turn the location settings of your phone or computer to “on”, then complete your registration with the following personal and financial information:

Legal full name

Birthdate

Residential address

Active email address

Payment option, like an online bank account

Minimum $5 cash deposit

Once your original bet settles as a win, FanDuel will credit your account with the bonus bets. You will then have seven (7) days to use those bets on any markets you wish. At the conclusion of seven (7) days, all unused bonus bets will expire.

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.