Eugenio Suárez happy to be back in Cincinnati after finalizing $15 million, 1-year contract

CINCINNATI (AP) — Ever since he was traded in 2022, Eugenio Suárez was hoping there was some way he could eventually return to the Cincinnati Reds.

On Tuesday, the reunion became official after he passed his physical and finalized a $15 million, one-year contract that includes a 2027 mutual option.

“I said at the time, maybe I end my career in Cincinnati and five years later here I am,” Suárez said. “I think this is the gift. To be back where everybody knows you and where you feel comfortable.”

Suárez was with the Reds from 2015 through 2021, then was traded to Seattle during spring training four years ago. He hit 189 home runs during those seven seasons, including 49 in 2019.

The Reds were one of many teams interested in Suárez at the trade deadline last year, but they didn’t want to part with key prospects. He was traded from Arizona to Seattle on July 31 and finished fifth in the majors with 49 home runs and fourth with a career high 118 RBIs. He batted .228 overall with an .824 OPS.

Reds president of baseball operations Nick Krall said the front office kept tabs on Suárez throughout the offseason. Krall approached owners Bob and Phil Castellini last week there was a possibility of landing Suárez, but that it would exceed the payroll budget for the upcoming season.

Ownership gave the go ahead to proceed and the two sides came to an agreement on Sunday.

“We extended for it because it’s a player we wanted. This was something we were able to do above and beyond,” Krall said.

The 34-year-old slugger has been a third baseman for most of his 12-year major league career, but Suárez will be primarily be a designated hitter in the Reds’ lineup with some games at third base or first.

Gold Glove winner Ke’Bryan Hayes will be at third base and touted prospect Sal Stewart will be primarily at first base while also seeing some games at second and third. Spencer Steer, who was second on the Reds with 21 home runs last season, will platoon at first, second, left and right field.

Suárez joins a Reds’ squad that went 83-79 last season and made the postseason for the first time since 2020. They lost to the eventual World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers in two games in the NL Wild Card series.

Cincinnati goes into spring training with a young but solid starting pitching staff along with another young star in shortstop Elly De La Cruz. The only thing they were lacking was a power hitter until signing Suárez.

Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati has averaged 2.67 home runs per game since it opened in 2003. That is the second-highest homer rate in the majors among ballparks to host at least 1,200 games.

Suárez has 101 homers at Great American and is one of five players with at least 100.

“I think that right now when I see the lineup, we look very good. The pitching staff been great and the offense has been there,” he said. “I’m here now to help the team, not to be a superhero, but to be my best version and put everything on the field, do my best, try to help the team win games. That’s more important to me.”

To open a roster spot, the Reds designated catcher Ben Rortvedt for assignment. He claimed off waivers from the Los Angeles Dodgers on Nov. 12.

