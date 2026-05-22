Manchester United hands Michael Carrick 2-year contract as head coach

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Michael Carrick has been handed a two-year contract by Manchester United after passing his audition for…

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Michael Carrick has been handed a two-year contract by Manchester United after passing his audition for the job of head coach with flying colors.

United confirmed on Friday that Carrick would become its seventh permanent manager since the retirement of club icon Alex Ferguson in 2013.

“Throughout the past five we’ve shown what our club represents — resilience togetherness and a determination to succeed. Now it’s about moving forward again with ambition and purpose,” Carrick said. “This club and our supporters deserve to be challenging for the biggest honors and we’re never going to stop.”

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