ESPN BET Promo Code Is Now for theScore Bet, Use ‘WTOP’ for $1,000 Bonus

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services The lights at Crypto.com Arena are going to be blinding tonight. You’ve got the Philadelphia 76ers heading West to clash with a Los Angeles Lakers squad that looks drastically different in this 2026 timeline. For sports bettors, this isn’t just a primetime showdown; it’s a golden ticket. New theScore Bet customers can get in on the action with a massive welcome package by using theScore Bet promo code WTOP.







Since the platform rebranded from ESPN BET to theScore Bet, they’ve been rolling out the red carpet. For most folks, that means a $1,000 Bet Reset—bet the farm (up to a grand), and if you miss, they pick up the pieces with bonus bets. If you’re in MI, NJ, PA, or WV, you’re looking at a “Bet $10, Get $100 if your bet wins” offer. Whether you’re sweating the 7:00 PM PST tip-off or looking at the rest of the NBA slate, this is the way to play.

theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP for Feb. 5

Before the ball goes up in Los Angeles, you need to know exactly what you’re signing up for. The landscape has shifted—remember, theScore Bet was formerly ESPN BET—and the offers are tailored by state. Here is the tale of the tape for the current promotion available through theScore Bet.

If you are a new theScore Bet customer located in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, or West Virginia, the playbook is specific. You have access to the “Bet $10, Get $100” promotion. To trigger this, you need to place a wager of at least $10 on the Sixers vs. Lakers clash—or any other market. Here is the kicker: the $100 bonus is not guaranteed; your qualifying bet has to win. If you nail that pick, the bonus hits your account as five separate $20 bonus bets within 72 hours of settlement. You have seven days to use them before they vanish.

For new customers in all other legal states, the offer is the heavy hitter: the “$1,000 Bet Reset.” No opt-in required here. You place your first cash wager on this 2025-26 Regular Season matchup (or any other game), and if that initial bet takes a nose dive, theScore Bet has your back. They will refund 100% of the wager—up to $1,000—in bonus bets.

You don’t have to fire the full $1,000 bullet; any amount up to that limit gets the safety net. The reimbursement comes as five bonus bets, each worth 20% of your original stake, credited within 72 hours. Like the other offer, you have a seven-day clock to use them.

Use theScore Bet Promo on Philadelphia 76ers vs. Los Angeles Lakers

With the Lakers playing host at Crypto.com Arena, the betting board is lit up like a Christmas tree. Here is how the lines look for tonight’s 7:00 PM PST tip-off:

Moneyline: Los Angeles Lakers -169 | Philadelphia 76ers +145

Los Angeles Lakers -169 | Philadelphia 76ers +145 Spread: Los Angeles Lakers -3.5 (-120) | Philadelphia 76ers +3.5 (+100)

Los Angeles Lakers -3.5 (-120) | Philadelphia 76ers +3.5 (+100) Total: Over 233.5 (-115) | Under 233.5 (-105)

Odds are provided by theScore Bet and are accurate as of February 5, 2026.

Let’s talk brass tacks on the payout. If you put a $10 bill on the Lakers’ moneyline at -169, a win nets you a profit of about $5.92—lunch money. But if you back the underdog Sixers at +145, that same ten-spot turns into $14.50 in profit. For the high rollers maximizing that “$1,000 Bet Reset,” a successful $1,000 wager on the Lakers to cover the -3.5 spread (at -120) yields roughly $833.33 in profit. Flip it to the Sixers covering +3.5 at even money (+100), and a winning ticket doubles your money with a cool $1,000 profit.

When you peel back the layers of this matchup, the numbers tell a conflicting story. The Lakers are bringing thunder on offense with a 115.4 offensive rating and a crisp 49.8% field goal percentage. They are efficient, nasty, and fast. Philadelphia, on the other hand, is shooting a pedestrian 46.0% from the floor. But here is the lightning: despite the lower efficiency, the Sixers are averaging slightly more points per game (116.8) than L.A. (116.3). More importantly, Philly holds a superior Net Rating of 2.3 compared to the Lakers’ 0.6. The Sixers have been the more consistent team per possession, but with the suspension of Paul George and questions around Joel Embiid’s knee, that “stability” is being tested. You have to decide if L.A.’s home-court firepower outweighs Philly’s grit.

Player Props: Stars Under the Lights

This roster sheet reads like a fever dream—Luka Dončić and LeBron James in Purple and Gold staring down Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey. With Paul George serving a suspension, the usage rates are going to shift, and that creates value in the prop market.

When you dig into the data, Luka Dončić stands out immediately. His points line is set at 30.5, but the man has been scorching the earth this season, averaging 33.4 points per game. He’s taking 22.3 shots a night and living at the free-throw line (11.0 attempts per game). Unless the Sixers find a magical defensive scheme, the “Over” here looks like the smart play on a high-usage night.

Then you have Tyrese Maxey. With Paul George out of the lineup, Maxey isn’t just a piece of the puzzle; he is the engine. His line is at 26.5 points, but he’s averaging 28.9 points per game on the season. He is on the floor for nearly 39 minutes a game with a usage rate of 28.8%. He’s launching 8.8 threes per contest, and without George, those volume numbers aren’t going down. Expect Maxey to have the green light to shoot from the parking lot.

How to Activate theScore Bet Promo Code for 76ers vs. Lakers

Tip-off is at 7:00 PM PST at Crypto.com Arena, so you have time to get your ducks in a row. Whether you’re watching on SportsNet LA or NBCS-PH, getting signed up with theScore Bet (formerly ESPN BET) is faster than a fast break.

Follow these steps to claim your offer:

Download the App: Hit the App Store or Google Play Store and download theScore Bet app. Register: Create a new account. You’ll need to provide standard personal info to verify you are who you say you are. Enter Promo Code: This is the money step. Enter promo code WTOP during registration to unlock the welcome offer. Complete the Activation (By Location): For users in MI, NJ, PA, and WV: Deposit at least $10. Then, place your first real money bet of at least $10 on the Lakers vs. Sixers or any other market to qualify for the “Bet $10, Get $100” promo.

Deposit at least $10. Then, place your first real money bet of at least $10 on the Lakers vs. Sixers or any other market to qualify for the “Bet $10, Get $100” promo. For users in all other participating states: Once registered with code WTOP, place your first real cash wager on any market. This bet is eligible for the “$1,000 Bet Reset,” meaning if it loses, you get the bonus bets back.

See theScore Bet app for full Terms & Conditions. Must be 21+ and present in a participating state. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.