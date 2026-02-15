All Times EST EASTERN CONFERENCE North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Wheeling 48 30 13 2…

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Wheeling 48 30 13 2 3 65 147 114 Adirondack 44 26 13 4 1 57 131 115 Reading 49 26 18 4 1 57 141 140 Maine 45 23 15 5 2 53 135 118 Worcester 46 21 19 5 1 48 121 136 Trois-Rivieres 45 21 20 1 3 46 117 128 Norfolk 45 18 25 2 0 38 134 162 Greensboro 45 13 26 5 1 32 116 161

South Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Florida 47 28 11 6 2 64 148 105 Atlanta 44 31 12 1 0 63 133 97 South Carolina 48 30 17 1 0 61 141 136 Savannah 47 24 19 3 1 52 146 124 Orlando 49 20 24 4 1 45 130 150 Greenville 45 19 20 5 1 44 125 133 Jacksonville 47 19 24 4 0 42 117 154

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Toledo 45 27 11 4 3 61 157 116 Fort Wayne 47 27 13 7 0 61 162 124 Bloomington 46 24 18 2 2 52 140 132 Indy 46 22 17 6 1 51 115 125 Cincinnati 45 21 21 3 0 45 138 170 Kalamazoo 45 19 20 3 3 44 134 158 Iowa 47 15 28 2 2 34 123 166

Mountain Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Kansas City 47 37 8 1 1 76 163 103 Idaho 49 32 13 4 0 68 183 154 Allen 48 26 18 4 0 56 167 149 Tahoe 48 24 20 2 2 52 172 172 Wichita 46 21 18 3 4 49 143 143 Rapid City 46 21 22 3 0 45 146 156 Utah 48 18 25 5 0 41 158 183 Tulsa 45 13 28 4 0 30 106 165

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Saturday’s Games

South Carolina 7, Greenville 5

Trois-Rivieres 3, Worcester 2

Fort Wayne 4, Indy 1

Iowa 6, Kalamazoo 4

Kansas City 5, Orlando 1

Maine 1, Florida 0

Savannah 2, Jacksonville 1

Greensboro 7, Norfolk 4

Wichita 4, Idaho 1

Adirondack 5, Atlanta 2

Wheeling 6, Reading 3

Cincinnati 4, Toledo 3

Allen 5, Tulsa 3

Rapid City 6, Tahoe 3

Bloomington 3, Utah 1

Sunday’s Games

Indy 3, Cincinnati 1

Norfolk 5, Greensboro 3

Savannah 4, Greenville 3

South Carolina 3, Jacksonville 1

Trois-Rivieres 4, Worcester 1

Wichita 4, Idaho 1

Allen 2, Tulsa 1

Reading 3, Wheeling 2

Fort Wayne 4, Toledo 3

Monday’s Games

Kansas City at Orlando, 1 p.m.

Adirondack at Atlanta, 1:10 p.m.

Bloomington at Utah, 5:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

Greenville at South Carolina, 10:30 a.m.

Fort Wayne at Norfolk, 7:05 p.m.

Kalamazoo at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.

Wichita at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Idaho at Tahoe, 10 p.m.

