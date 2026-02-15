All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
North Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Wheeling
|48
|30
|13
|2
|3
|65
|147
|114
|Adirondack
|44
|26
|13
|4
|1
|57
|131
|115
|Reading
|49
|26
|18
|4
|1
|57
|141
|140
|Maine
|45
|23
|15
|5
|2
|53
|135
|118
|Worcester
|46
|21
|19
|5
|1
|48
|121
|136
|Trois-Rivieres
|45
|21
|20
|1
|3
|46
|117
|128
|Norfolk
|45
|18
|25
|2
|0
|38
|134
|162
|Greensboro
|45
|13
|26
|5
|1
|32
|116
|161
South Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Florida
|47
|28
|11
|6
|2
|64
|148
|105
|Atlanta
|44
|31
|12
|1
|0
|63
|133
|97
|South Carolina
|48
|30
|17
|1
|0
|61
|141
|136
|Savannah
|47
|24
|19
|3
|1
|52
|146
|124
|Orlando
|49
|20
|24
|4
|1
|45
|130
|150
|Greenville
|45
|19
|20
|5
|1
|44
|125
|133
|Jacksonville
|47
|19
|24
|4
|0
|42
|117
|154
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Toledo
|45
|27
|11
|4
|3
|61
|157
|116
|Fort Wayne
|47
|27
|13
|7
|0
|61
|162
|124
|Bloomington
|46
|24
|18
|2
|2
|52
|140
|132
|Indy
|46
|22
|17
|6
|1
|51
|115
|125
|Cincinnati
|45
|21
|21
|3
|0
|45
|138
|170
|Kalamazoo
|45
|19
|20
|3
|3
|44
|134
|158
|Iowa
|47
|15
|28
|2
|2
|34
|123
|166
Mountain Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Kansas City
|47
|37
|8
|1
|1
|76
|163
|103
|Idaho
|49
|32
|13
|4
|0
|68
|183
|154
|Allen
|48
|26
|18
|4
|0
|56
|167
|149
|Tahoe
|48
|24
|20
|2
|2
|52
|172
|172
|Wichita
|46
|21
|18
|3
|4
|49
|143
|143
|Rapid City
|46
|21
|22
|3
|0
|45
|146
|156
|Utah
|48
|18
|25
|5
|0
|41
|158
|183
|Tulsa
|45
|13
|28
|4
|0
|30
|106
|165
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Saturday’s Games
South Carolina 7, Greenville 5
Trois-Rivieres 3, Worcester 2
Fort Wayne 4, Indy 1
Iowa 6, Kalamazoo 4
Kansas City 5, Orlando 1
Maine 1, Florida 0
Savannah 2, Jacksonville 1
Greensboro 7, Norfolk 4
Wichita 4, Idaho 1
Adirondack 5, Atlanta 2
Wheeling 6, Reading 3
Cincinnati 4, Toledo 3
Allen 5, Tulsa 3
Rapid City 6, Tahoe 3
Bloomington 3, Utah 1
Sunday’s Games
Indy 3, Cincinnati 1
Norfolk 5, Greensboro 3
Savannah 4, Greenville 3
South Carolina 3, Jacksonville 1
Trois-Rivieres 4, Worcester 1
Wichita 4, Idaho 1
Allen 2, Tulsa 1
Reading 3, Wheeling 2
Fort Wayne 4, Toledo 3
Monday’s Games
Kansas City at Orlando, 1 p.m.
Adirondack at Atlanta, 1:10 p.m.
Bloomington at Utah, 5:10 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
No games scheduled
Wednesday’s Games
Greenville at South Carolina, 10:30 a.m.
Fort Wayne at Norfolk, 7:05 p.m.
Kalamazoo at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.
Wichita at Iowa, 8 p.m.
Idaho at Tahoe, 10 p.m.
