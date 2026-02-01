All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
North Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Wheeling
|41
|26
|12
|2
|1
|55
|126
|99
|Adirondack
|40
|22
|13
|4
|1
|49
|113
|106
|Reading
|42
|22
|16
|4
|0
|48
|119
|118
|Maine
|40
|20
|13
|5
|2
|47
|121
|106
|Worcester
|41
|21
|17
|2
|1
|45
|113
|120
|Trois-Rivieres
|39
|17
|19
|0
|3
|37
|100
|115
|Norfolk
|39
|15
|22
|2
|0
|32
|116
|139
|Greensboro
|38
|10
|22
|5
|1
|26
|88
|131
South Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Florida
|41
|26
|9
|5
|1
|58
|138
|92
|Atlanta
|38
|27
|10
|1
|0
|55
|114
|79
|South Carolina
|43
|27
|15
|1
|0
|55
|123
|119
|Savannah
|39
|19
|17
|2
|1
|41
|124
|106
|Orlando
|44
|18
|21
|4
|1
|41
|116
|130
|Greenville
|38
|18
|16
|4
|0
|40
|104
|104
|Jacksonville
|40
|17
|21
|2
|0
|36
|104
|138
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Toledo
|40
|25
|9
|3
|3
|56
|140
|97
|Fort Wayne
|40
|23
|11
|6
|0
|52
|136
|101
|Indy
|40
|20
|14
|5
|1
|46
|102
|108
|Bloomington
|41
|21
|16
|2
|2
|46
|122
|119
|Cincinnati
|39
|18
|18
|3
|0
|39
|121
|148
|Kalamazoo
|39
|17
|17
|2
|3
|39
|110
|132
|Iowa
|41
|12
|25
|2
|2
|28
|103
|141
Mountain Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Kansas City
|41
|31
|8
|1
|1
|64
|144
|96
|Idaho
|42
|28
|11
|3
|0
|59
|158
|129
|Tahoe
|43
|23
|16
|2
|2
|50
|152
|141
|Allen
|41
|22
|15
|4
|0
|48
|149
|137
|Wichita
|39
|16
|16
|3
|4
|39
|121
|127
|Rapid City
|41
|18
|20
|3
|0
|39
|126
|140
|Utah
|42
|15
|23
|4
|0
|34
|127
|156
|Tulsa
|40
|12
|26
|2
|0
|26
|98
|154
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Saturday’s Games
Orlando 3, Savannah 2
Cincinnati 2, Bloomington 1
Worcester 3, Wheeling 2
Florida 5, Atlanta 1
Indy 3, Iowa 2
Maine 6, Adirondack 3
Reading 2, Greensboro 1
South Carolina 4, Jacksonville 1
Kansas City 5, Wichita 3
Trois-Rivieres 6, Norfolk 3
Kalamazoo 3, Toledo 2
Fort Wayne 6, Tahoe 0
Idaho 6, Tulsa 1
Allen 3, Rapid City 0
Greenville 6, Utah 3
Sunday’s Games
Adirondack 6, Maine 3
Bloomington 4, Kalamazoo 3
Orlando 6, South Carolina 1
Savannah 7, Jacksonville 0
Kansas City 3, Wichita 1
Toledo 6, Cincinnati 3
Worcester 1, Wheeling 0
Rapid City 6, Allen 3
Indy 3, Iowa 2
Idaho 3, Tulsa 2
Tahoe 6, Fort Wayne 2
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday’s Games
Savannah at Jacksonville, 10:30 a.m.
Trois-Rivieres at Reading, 10:30 a.m.
Atlanta at Greensboro, 7 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Kalamazoo at Cincinnati, 7 p.m.
Orlando at Maine, 7 p.m.
Worcester at Adirondack, 7 p.m.
Florida at Atlanta, 7:10 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Wheeling, 7:10 p.m.
Iowa at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
Rapid City at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.
Norfolk at Allen, 8:10 p.m.
Greenville at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.
Utah at Tahoe, 10 p.m.
