DraftKings Super Bowl Promo Code: Get $300 Bonus for Seahawks-Patriots Betting

Activate the latest DraftKings Super Bowl promo code offer to win bonus bets. Register here to place your first bet on the Seahawks vs. Patriots.









Start by placing a $5 bet with this DraftKings Super Bowl promo code offer. Keep in mind that the minimum odds are set at -500. If this bet wins, you’ll receive a $300 bonus.

Hint: It’s beneficial to sign up prior to the big game and begin by placing a wager on an NHL, NBA or college basketball game. This means you’ll receive the bonus in time for the matchup on Sunday.

The Seahawks are 4.5-point favorites against the Patriots. Sam Darnold has the best odds to win the MVP award at +115, followed by Drake Maye at +240. A lot of the discussion has been about the health of Maye, so his shoulder injury could play a factor.

DraftKings Super Bowl Promo Code: Same-Game Parlay Boost

If you win your initial bet, you’ll receive (12) $25 bonus bets to use toward the Super Bowl. And go to the rewards page to opt-in to a 30% same-game parlay boost. Include picks on the spread, total and several of the following player props. You can bet over or under any of these totals:

Sam Darnold: 230.5 passing yards

Drake Maye: 220.5 passing yards

Jaxon Smith-Njigba: 94.5 receiving yards

Stefon Diggs: 43.5 receiving yards

Hunter Henry: 38.5 receiving yards

Cooper Kupp: 32.5 receiving yards

Kenneth Walker III: 73.5 rushing yards

Rhamondre Stevenson: 49.5 rushing yards

TreVeyon Henderson: 18.5 rushing yards

Jason Myers: 8.5 kicking points

Andres Borregalas: 6.5 kicking points

New England’s defense will have to find a way to limit Jaxon Smith-Njigba, who has the best odds of any non-quarterback to win the MVP. He led the NFL in receiving yards in the regular season.

If you have yet to sign up on DraftKings, there’s no better time to get started. Take these steps to win bonus bets for the most anticipated football game of the year:

Click here to unlock the current DraftKings Super Bowl promo code offer. Provide the basic account info needed to verify your identity and age. Make a deposit of $5+ with a debit card, Apple Pay, Venmo, PayPal or online banking. Place a $5 bet (min odds of -500).

A winning bet will release the $300 bonus.

King of the End Zone: Win a Share of $4 Million

Opt-in to the King of the End Zone and place a qualifying bet of $5 or more on any touchdown prop. If that player happens to score the longest touchdown of the game, you’ll win a share of the $4 million prize pool.

There’s another jackpot available with Live Millions. Every live bet made on the game will act as an entry. You’ll have a chance to win as much as a $10,000 bonus.

