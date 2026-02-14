DraftKings Promo Code: Get $300 Bonus for NCAAB Games, NBA All-Star Weekend

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on…

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services

Saturday’s college basketball slate arrives with heavyweight energy, and the DraftKings promo code offer is here to help new users cash in. From the opening tip to the late night finales, the schedule is filled with top flight matchups. With showdowns such as No. 20 Clemson vs. No. 4 Duke and No. 9 Kansas vs. No. 5 Iowa State, bettors are staring at one of the most compelling regular-season cards of the year.







To activate the promotion, a bettor simply places a $5 wager on any eligible college basketball market this Saturday. If that ticket cashes, DraftKings issues 12 $25 bonus bets, totaling $300. Those bonus wagers remain valid for seven (7) days, allowing flexibility to explore other markets this week.

DraftKings Promo Code Offer Overview (Feb. 14)

What distinguishes this Saturday is the consistent presence of Top 25 programs facing one another across the board, giving bettors plenty of options for the DraftKings promo code offer. Each featured contest carries postseason implications and national attention. That level of competition makes the offer especially appealing, with one successful $5 wager on any eligible matchup unlocks $300 in bonus bets to use.

An added advantage is the immediacy of the payout. As soon as the qualifying bet is graded a winner, the 12 bonus bets are credited. An early afternoon victory can instantly fund a full evening of bets.

The Clemson–Duke matchup sets the tone. The No. 20 Tigers enter hostile territory against the No. 4 Blue Devils in an ACC battle layered with intensity and résumé impact. The game presents multiple wagering angles, one that could be as simple as $5 on Duke to cover. If they do, that customer would then take home the $300 bonus right away.

This gives them the ability to wager on other awesome matchups like No. 9 Kansas-No. 5 Iowa State, Pittsburgh-No. 11 UNC, No. 25 Kentucky-No. 14 Florida or No. 16 Texas Tech-No. 1 Arizona.

Additional Offers on DraftKings Sportsbook

After securing the welcome deal, bettors can layer in other available DraftKings offers. The platform provides college basketball specials and daily promotional boosts that can complement bonus bets, including:

Any Sport Profit Boost : Fans can level up their winnings with today’s daily drop

NBA All-Star Boost : Users get a boost on a wager of any event All-Star weekend

Clash on the Court : Get a boost to a bet on the biggest game of the day Saturday

Instructions to Securing Latest DraftKings Promo Code Offer

Signing up to claim the DraftKings promo code offer is streamlined and typically completed within minutes. New users must enable location services and submit registration information that includes name, age, and residential address.

A minimum deposit of $10 is required prior to placing the $5 qualifying wager. DraftKings supports several payment methods, including Apple Pay, online banking transfers, and other approved options.

Once the qualifying bet is settled as a win, the $300 in bonus bets are credited automatically. Those funds must be used within seven (7) days. While the bonus bets can be distributed across multiple wagers, any unused bonus expires at the conclusion of the promotional window.