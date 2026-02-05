DraftKings Promo Code: Get $300 Bonus for NBA Games + Super Bowl 60

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services NBA games like Bulls-Raptors lead the Thursday schedule, and the DraftKings promo code will give users “Bet $5, Get $300 Bonus If Your Bet Wins” offer tailored for this matchup, other NBA games or even Super Bowl 60 this Sunday. This promotion allows handicappers to leverage a $5 qualifying wager on the Eastern Conference clash into a potential $300 bankroll increase, providing significant value just as the game tips off on Amazon Prime Video and SportsNet.







DraftKings Promo Code for NBA, Super Bowl LX

The DraftKings Sportsbook welcome offer provides high implied value for bettors targeting the Chicago Bulls vs. Toronto Raptors game. By executing a modest $5 qualifying wager on the 7:30 PM EST tip-off at Scotiabank Arena, new customers can unlock $300 in bonus bets if their selection proves successful.

Below is the breakdown of the offer structure for this Thursday night contest:

New DraftKings customers can activate this offer without entering a manual promo code during registration. The mechanics are precise: users must sign up, deposit, and place a wager of at least $5 on any available market—moneyline, point spread, or total points—for the Bulls-Raptors broadcast. If the bet settles as a win, the user receives $300 in bonus bets in addition to their standard cash winnings.

It is critical to analyze the terms: this bonus is not guaranteed handle. The qualifying wager must be on a market with odds of -500 or longer (e.g., -300, -110, +150) and it must win. If successful, the $300 bonus is credited as twelve (12) separate $25 bonus bets. These funds expire seven (7) days after issuance, requiring bettors to actively handicap subsequent markets to utilize the bonus before it voids.

Bulls vs. Raptors in One Way to Get In

Chicago Bulls vs Toronto Raptors Odds & Analysis

DraftKings has positioned the Toronto Raptors as -360 moneyline favorites, implying a win probability of roughly 78%. However, the spread of -8.5 requires careful handicapping. A key trend for bettors to note is Toronto’s performance against the number: the Raptors are just 5-13 (.278) against the spread (ATS) as a favorite over their last 18 games, suggesting they often win without covering the margin.

Statistical Edge:

Chicago Bulls: Statistically, Chicago plays high-variance basketball on the road, averaging 117.2 points per game while surrendering 120.2. Their defensive rating of 114.7 ranks in the lower tier of the league. Notably, the Bulls have seen the total go Over in 2 of their last 7 games as an underdog.

Statistically, Chicago plays high-variance basketball on the road, averaging 117.2 points per game while surrendering 120.2. Their defensive rating of 114.7 ranks in the lower tier of the league. Notably, the Bulls have seen the total go Over in 2 of their last 7 games as an underdog. Toronto Raptors: Holding a Net Rating of +1.0, the Raptors are more balanced at home, scoring 113.8 PPG. With the Bulls’ roster in flux post-deadline, the disparity in available personnel—specifically Chicago missing Giddey and Zach Collins—justifies the heavy moneyline price.

How to Claim the DraftKings Promo Code

Activating the latest welcome offer from DraftKings Sportsbook is a structured process. No promo code is necessary to be entered manually. Eligible bettors can follow these steps to register, deposit, and wager on this Eastern Conference matchup: