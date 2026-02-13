DraftKings Promo Code: Get $300 Bonus for NBA All-Star Weekend, NCAAB Games

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Take advantage of the latest DraftKings promo code offer in time for this weekend’s action. Basketball fans can claim $300 in bonuses on NBA All-Star Weekend or college basketball. Click here to sign up.







Set up a new account and start with a $5 bet on any available market this weekend. Players who pick a winner on this first bet will receive $300 in bonus bets.

DraftKings Sportsbook is going all out for new players with this welcome bonus. In addition to the NBA and college basketball, new users can make bets on the PGA Tour, soccer, MMA, Winter Olympics and more.

Click here to automatically activate this DraftKings promo code offer and turn a $5 bet into a $300 bonus.

DraftKings Promo Code Unlocks $300 in Total Bonuses

DraftKings Promo Code Sign Up Through the Links on This Page New User Offer Bet $5, Win $300 Bonus In-App Offers PGA Tour Top Finish Boost, Daily Drop Any Sport Profit Boost, Join NBA Player Pulse, Early Exit, etc. Terms and Conditions Minimum Odds of -500 Bonus Last Verified On February 13, 2026 Information Confirmed By WTOP

This promo will unlock a 60-1 odds boost for new players on DraftKings Sportsbook. Set up a new account and place a $5 bet on any market with minimum odds of -500. If that bet wins, players will receive $300 in bonuses.

New users will get 12 $25 bonus bets that are valid for up to one week after the original wager settles. These bonus bets are a great way to test out the DraftKings Sportsbook app, which is available on iOS via the App Store or Android via the Google Play Store.

How to Get Started With This DraftKings Promo Code Offer

Skip the need for a promo code by signing up with any of the links on this page. Here is a quick breakdown for new players:

Click here to start signing up. Answer the necessary information sections to set up a new user profile.

to start signing up. Answer the necessary information sections to set up a new user profile. Using any of the available payment methods, make a cash deposit of at least $5.

Bet $5 on any game with -500 odds or longer. If that bet wins, players will get $300 in bonuses.

At this point, new users will have 12 $25 bonus bets to use throughout the weekend. Each bonus bet is an opportunity to win cash. Don’t miss out on all the ways to get in on the action.

NBA Finals Odds

There are a ton of different ways to win on the NBA this season, including futures bets. Basketball fans can choose the exact outcome of the NBA Finals on DraftKings Sportsbook. Take a closer look at the current odds on this market (odds are subject to change):

Thunder to beat Cavaliers (+800)

Thunder to beat Knicks (+850)

Thunder to beat Pistons (+900)

Thunder to beat Celtics (+1100)

Nuggets to beat Knicks (+2000)

Nuggets to beat Cavaliers (+2000)

Nuggets to beat Pistons (+2200)

Thunder to beat 76ers (+2500)

Nuggets to beat Celtics (+2800)

Cavaliers to beat Thunder (+3000)

Celtics to beat Thunder (+3500)

Pistons to beat Thunder (+3500)

Knicks to beat Thunder (+3500)

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.