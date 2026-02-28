DraftKings Promo Code: Get $200 Lakers-Warriors Bonus

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services If you are a hoops fan, now is the time to get in on the latest DraftKings promo code. You can bet $5 on college basketball games like Virginia vs. Duke or Kansas vs. Arizona and NBA games like Lakers vs. Warriors to activate your offer. If your bet wins, you will receive $200 in bonus bets. Click here to sign up.

New players can also look into the DraftKings Pick6 bonus offer. This is a great alternative option for those not in legal sports betting states.

DraftKings Promo Code For $200 Bonus

Below is a concise breakdown of the current welcome offer available for tonight’s action:

DraftKings Promo Code No Code Needed New DraftKings User Offer Bet $5, Get $200 if your bet wins Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States Bonus Confirmed February 28

Bet $5, Get $200 If Your Bet Wins

New DraftKings customers can maximize their return on investment this Saturday with a potential $200 bonus. To activate this offer, you must place a qualifying wager of at least $5 on any market with odds of -500 or longer. This odds restriction is a critical variable for today’s slate. While a moneyline bet on Duke (-675) or Iowa State (-550) carries too much “juice” to qualify, backing the Blue Devils to cover the spread (-10.5) or taking the Lakers moneyline (-175) fits the eligibility criteria. It is important to note that this bonus is contingent on the outcome; your initial $5 wager must win for the promotional funds to be released.

If your qualifying bet proves successful, DraftKings will credit your account with $200 in bonus bets, distributed as eight separate $25 wagers. This allocation structure offers flexibility, allowing users to diversify their exposure across multiple games over the next week rather than concentrating the entire bonus on a single variance-heavy outcome. These bonus funds remain valid for seven days after issuance, providing a window to capitalize on subsequent matchups following today’s games.

Best Way To Use Your DraftKings College Basketball Promo Tonight

This Saturday features a high-leverage slate of top-25 matchups. The following table outlines the current market consensus for today’s key games:

Matchup Spread Total (O/U) Moneyline #11 Virginia at #1 Duke Duke -10.5 141.5 DUKE -675 / UVA +490 #14 Kansas at #2 Arizona Arizona -9.5 150.5 ARIZ -500 / KU +380 #16 Texas Tech at #4 Iowa State Iowa State -9.5 146.5 ISU -550 / TTU +410

Top CBB Saturday Games

#1 Duke vs. #11 Virginia The top-ranked Blue Devils look to defend Cameron Indoor Stadium, relying on the efficiency of freshman phenom Cameron Boozer. Boozer is averaging a double-double with 22.7 points and 10.07 rebounds per game this season, providing a significant advantage in the paint. He faces a Virginia squad anchored by Thijs De Ridder (16.0 PPG), who is central to the Cavaliers’ interior defense.

#16 Texas Tech vs. #4 Iowa State In Ames, the Cyclones host a potent Red Raiders offense. Christian Anderson (19.6 PPG, 7.7 APG), who will have to step up with JT Toppin out for the season. To counter this production, Iowa State will rely on sharpshooter Milan Momcilovic, who is connecting on an impressive 50.7% of his three-point attempts this season, effectively spacing the floor.

Tonight’s Best Bets

Based on the statistical profiles and current lines, here are two actionable recommendations:

Duke -10.5 (-111): With Boozer controlling the interior and Isaiah Evans contributing 14.5 points per game, Duke’s offensive efficiency creates a difficult matchup for the Cavaliers. A $25 bet would return $49.50 .

With Boozer controlling the interior and contributing 14.5 points per game, Duke’s offensive efficiency creates a difficult matchup for the Cavaliers. A would return . Texas Tech vs. Iowa State Over 146.5 (-110): With Anderson driving the Red Raiders’ scoring and Momcilovic’s perimeter shooting, the metrics point toward a high-scoring affair. A $25 bet on the Over would return a $47.72 payout.

NBA Action Available

While the collegiate slate dominates the early schedule, bettors can also look toward the NBA hardwood for value. Tonight’s schedule features the Rockets vs. Heat and a high-profile Western Conference clash between the Lakers vs. Warriors. Users who successfully secure the $200 bonus from the college basketball offer can utilize their eight $25 bonus bets on these NBA markets or other upcoming sporting events.

Activate DraftKings Promo Code Offer

New users do not need to manually enter a specific promo code to claim this welcome bonus.

Follow these steps to sign up and activate the offer:

Create an Account: Click here to initiate registration. You will need to verify your identity by providing standard personal information. Make a Deposit: Once your account is verified, deposit a minimum of $5 using one of the platform’s secure payment methods. Place Your Bet: With your account funded, place a qualifying wager on spreads, totals, or player props for today’s college basketball action.

If you win the $200 in bonus bets, they will stay in your account for seven days before they expire.