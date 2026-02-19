DraftKings Promo Code: Get $200 Bonus with NBA Back in Action Thursday

Sign up with this DraftKings promo code offer to receive a sign-up bonus to use on any NBA game tonight, including Pistons-Knicks or Suns-Spurs. Create a new account and you will be able to redeem a $200 bonus with a winning wager, which can be used as the NBA returns from the All-Star break with a huge slate of games today.
All new users can sign up and place a $5 wager on DraftKings on the NBA today and, . If that wager settles as a win, the sportsbook will send you eight individual bonus bets, with each worth $25 a piece. You will have a full seven (7) days to use the awarded bonus bets on any markets they choose.
DraftKings Promo Code for NBA Bonus Thursday
Tonight’s slate features the top-seeded Detroit Pistons visiting the New York Knicks, followed by a Western Conference showdown between the Spurs and Suns. For informed bettors, the value here is obvious: DraftKings is offering a $200 bonus on a standard moneyline wager, provided you pick a winner.
Here is the tale of the tape for the current sign-up offer:
|DraftKings Promo Code
|No Code Needed
|New DraftKings User Offer
|Bet $5, Get $200 if your bet wins
|Terms and Conditions
|21+ and Present in Participating States
DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5 on the NBA to Get $200 in Bonus Bets
This promotion requires new customers to place a minimum wager of $5 on any eligible market with odds of -500 or longer. If that qualifying bet settles as a win, your account is credited with $200 in bonus bets alongside your cash winnings.
We put a lot of stock in strategy here: because the bonus is not guaranteed (your bet must win), the sharp play is to back a heavy favorite to lock in the bonus capital, rather than chasing a longshot on your first slip.
If your wager hits, the $200 is distributed as eight (8) separate $25 bonus bets. This structure is excellent for bankroll management, allowing you to spread your exposure across the upcoming 2025 Regular Season schedule. Just keep an eye on the calendar—these funds expire seven (7) days after issuance.
NBA Odds Tonight via DraftKings
It is never too early to look at the seeding implications, and tonight’s board offers some fascinating situational spots. The Knicks are in a “revenge spot” after getting blown out by Detroit twice earlier this season, while the Spurs look to continue their surge in Austin.
Here are the consensus odds for tonight’s marquee games:
|Matchup
|Spread
|Total
|Moneyline
|Detroit Pistons @ New York Knicks
|NYK -4.5
|222.5
|NYK -180 / DET +150
|Phoenix Suns @ San Antonio Spurs
|SAS -7.5
|229.5
|SAS -290 / PHX +235
Official Analysis: Knicks vs. Pistons
The books have opened with the New York Knicks as 4.5-point favorites, which might surprise casual fans looking at the standings. The Pistons are 40-13 and currently the No. 1 seed in the East. However, we have to look beyond the win-loss column.
Detroit will be without key interior defenders Stewart and Duren due to suspension. This opens up massive lanes for Jalen Brunson (27.0 PPG) to operate and, more importantly, leaves Karl-Anthony Towns (11.9 RPG) with a significant mismatch in the paint.
Official Analysis: Spurs vs. Suns
Out West, the San Antonio Spurs are laying 7.5 points against the Phoenix Suns. Victor Wembanyama is putting up numbers we haven’t seen in decades (24.4 points, 11.1 rebounds, 2.6 blocks). The Spurs’ defense is currently allowing just 109.0 points per 100 possessions, a metric that should trouble a Phoenix team relying heavily on Devin Booker (25.2 PPG). Given the Spurs’ moneyline price of -290, this stands out as a play to trigger the “Bet $5, Get $200” promo if you want to minimize risk.
How to Claim This DraftKings Promo Code Offer
You don’t need to jump through hoops to secure this value. The process is streamlined so you can get your action down before the 7:30 PM EST tip-off at MSG.
Follow these steps to lock in your wager:
- Click to Register: Use any of the links on this page to access the DraftKings secure registration portal. No manual promo code is required.
- Create Your Account: Input your standard details (legal name, address, date of birth) to verify your identity.
- Make a Deposit: Fund your account with at least $5 using online banking, credit/debit cards, or a digital wallet.
- Place Your Wager: Navigate to the NBA tab and place a $5+ real-money wager. Strategy Tip: The Knicks moneyline (-180) or Spurs moneyline (-290) offers the highest probability of unlocking the bonus.
- Watch and Win: Tune into Amazon Prime Video or MSG. If your bet wins, you walk away with your cash profit plus eight $25 bonus bets.