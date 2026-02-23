DraftKings Promo Code: Get $200 Bonus on Spurs-Pistons, Any NBA Game

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on…

Basketball fans will enjoy our DraftKings promo code offer to receive a sign-up bonus for a small, but high-profile NBA and CBB slate tonight. Create a new account and you will be able to redeem a $200 bonus with a winning wager.







Sign up and place a $5 wager on the NBA, CBB, or any other sport and, if that wager settles as a win, you will receive eight individual bonus bets, with each worth $25 a piece. You will have a full seven (7) days to use the awarded bonus bets on any markets over the next week.

There are three huge games in the basketball world tonight, with the Spurs vs. Pistons in the NBA and Louisville vs. UNC and Houston vs. Kansas in college basketball.

DraftKings Promo Code Offer for NBA Bonus

For those looking to get some skin in the game for the Spurs-Pistons showdown, DraftKings has streamlined the process. There is no manual code entry required to access this welcome bonus. By simply locking in a winning $5 wager on the San Antonio Spurs vs Detroit Pistons, new users can secure $200 in bonus bets to build their bankroll for the rest of the season.

Here is the breakdown of the current offer for the 7:00 PM ET tip-off:

DraftKings Promo Code No Code Needed New DraftKings User Offer Bet $5, Get $200 if your bet wins Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States

This promotion is strictly for eligible bettors physically located in participating states who are at least 21 years of age. While the focus is on Monday’s high-profile clash, the qualifying wager can be placed on any valid market, provided it meets the odds criteria.

DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $200 Bonus Details

We always tell our readers to look at the fine print before firing on a bet, and this DraftKings promo code offer is no exception. To activate the bonus, you must deposit funds and place a qualifying wager of at least $5. The most critical factor here is that your bet must win. This isn’t a participation trophy; you need to handicap the game correctly to unlock the $200 in value.

From a strategy standpoint, it is important to note the odds restriction: your wager must be on markets with odds of -500 or longer. This covers the spread and moneyline for the San Antonio Spurs vs Detroit Pistons, but it prevents you from laying massive juice on a heavy favorite elsewhere just to secure the bonus.

If your $5 wager hits, the $200 bonus hits your account as eight separate $25 bonus bets. We like this structure because it allows you to diversify your exposure across the NBA slate rather than putting all your eggs in one basket. However, keep an eye on the clock—these bonus bets expire seven days after issuance. You have one week to find the value on the board and put those funds to use.

Spurs vs. Pistons Betting Preview via DraftKings

The narrative surrounding this game is fascinating. We are looking at two franchises that have successfully pivoted from deep rebuilds to genuine contention. The San Antonio Spurs head to Detroit for a 7:00 PM ET tip-off tonight.

For bettors looking for a higher ceiling, DraftKings is also offering a 30% NBA SGP profit boost on any 4+ leg same-game parlay. Given the star power involved—specifically the matchup between Victor Wembanyama and Cade Cunningham—this is a prime spot to correlate player props with the game outcome for a better price.

San Antonio Spurs vs Detroit Pistons Odds & Analysis

Bet Type San Antonio Spurs Detroit Pistons Spread +1.5 (-115) -1.5 (-105) Moneyline -102 -118 Total Points Over 232.5 (-110) Under 232.5 (-110)

Odds as of February 23, 2026, from DraftKings.

The market has this priced as a virtual coin flip, installing the Detroit Pistons as narrow 1.5-point favorites at home.

From a personnel standpoint, the Spurs are reportedly entering this game with a full 10-man rotation, which is a massive boost for their depth. On the other side, the Pistons have reintegrated Jalen Duren into the lineup following his suspension, giving them the necessary size to contend with Wembanyama in the paint.

How to Activate the DraftKings Promo Code Offer

If you are ready to back your read on the San Antonio Spurs vs Detroit Pistons, getting set up on DraftKings is straightforward. You do not need to hunt for a specific promo code; the links on this page handle that for you.

Click to Claim: Hit any of the DraftKings promo code links in this article to head to the sign-up page. The offer is automatically loaded. Create an Account: Fill out the required personal details (name, address, date of birth) to verify you are 21+ and in a legal jurisdiction. Make a Deposit: Fund your account with at least $5 using a secure method like online banking or a debit card. Place Your Wager: Head to the NBA tab and place a bet of $5 or more on the San Antonio Spurs vs Detroit Pistons or any other NBA or CBB game tonight. Win and Collect: If your read is sharp and the bet wins, you get your cash winnings plus the $200 in bonus bets.

It is never too early to look for an edge, and with two healthy, high-level teams clashing, this is an ideal spot to utilize the DraftKings welcome offer.