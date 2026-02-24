DraftKings Promo Code: Get $200 Bonus on NBA, CBB Game of Your Choice This Week

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on…

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services

Sign up and redeem this DraftKings promo code offer to receive a generous welcome bonus for a loaded NBA slate tonight. All new users who set up a new account will be able to redeem a $200 bonus with a winning wager across any NBA or CBB market.







This welcome offer is open to all new bettors who sign up with DraftKings today and make a wager of at least $5 on any NBA or college basketball game tonight, or any other sport. If that wager is successful, DraftKings will instantly send that bettor 8 individual bonus bets, with each worth $25 a piece. Players will have a full seven (7) days to use the awarded bonus bets on any markets they choose.

Use DraftKings to dive into fun NBA games such as the Knicks vs. Cavaliers or Magic vs. Lakers tonight.

DraftKings Promo Code for NBA Bonus

This promotion allows new customers to potentially secure $200 in bonus bets by placing a winning $5 wager on any NBA or college basketball game tonight.

DraftKings Promo Code No Code Needed New DraftKings User Offer Bet $5, Get $200 if your bet wins Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States

DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5 to Win $200 Bonus on NBA Action

For those looking to get action on the Los Angeles Lakers vs. Orlando Magic, or any other NBA game, this welcome offer puts a premium on picking a winner. To trigger the promotion, new users must place a minimum qualifying wager of $5 on any eligible market with odds of -500 or longer. It goes without saying that this bonus isn’t a participation trophy—your initial $5 bet must settle as a win to unlock the capital.

If your read on the game is correct and the wager hits, DraftKings rewards the winning bettor with $200 in bonus bets. The payout comes as eight separate $25 tokens, which gives you plenty of flexibility to spread exposure across different games or futures markets later in the week. Just keep in mind that these funds have a shelf life—they expire seven days after issuance, so you’ll want to have a plan to use them quickly to fully capitalize on the offer.

Magic vs. Lakers Preview via DraftKings

The Orlando Magic head west to take on the Los Angeles Lakers in a cross-conference showdown tonight. Tip-off is scheduled for 10:30 PM ET. The Lakers (34-22) are looking to bounce back after a tough loss to the Celtics, while the Magic (30-26) are trying to keep their momentum rolling after scraping out a win against the Clippers.

The market has positioned the Lakers as clear favorites here, and it does stand to reason given the injury report. While the Los Angeles Lakers have struggled in this specific head-to-head series recently—dropping their last three against the Orlando Magic—the current situation favors the home team. The Magic are dealing with a significant absence in Franz Wagner, and oddsmakers have priced that loss of production into the line.

Bet Type Orlando Magic Los Angeles Lakers Spread +5.5 (-115) -5.5 (-105) Moneyline +170 -205 Total Points Over 230.5 (-110) Under 230.5 (-110)

Odds as of February 24, 2026, from DraftKings.

How to Activate this DraftKings Promo Code Offer

Getting set up with DraftKings Sportsbook before the NBA slate tonight is straightforward. You don’t need to hunt down a manual promo code; the “Bet $5, Get $200” offer applies automatically when you register through a qualifying link. Here is the play-by-play to get your account funded and your wager down: