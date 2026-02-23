DraftKings Promo Code: Get $200 Bonus for Spurs-Pistons, Any NBA Game

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

The upcoming clash between Detroit and San Antonio features two of the league’s premier young talents in Cade Cunningham and Victor Wembanyama. Whether you are backing the Pistons’ elite offense or the Spurs’ surging defense, this game offers a high-value opportunity for new bettors. DraftKings Sportsbook will have plenty of options available for first-time players.

DraftKings Promo Code Offers $200 Sign-Up Bonus

New DraftKings customers looking to engage with the NBA slate can activate a significant welcome offer. By placing a qualifying wager of just $5 on the Detroit Pistons, San Antonio Spurs, or any other team, bettors can earn $200 in bonus bets. To qualify, the initial bet must be placed on odds of -500 or longer.

It is crucial to note that this bonus is contingent on the outcome of the game; your $5 wager must win to trigger the reward. If the qualifying bet is successful, the $200 bonus is distributed as eight separate $25 bonus bets rather than a single lump sum. This structure offers flexibility, allowing users to spread wagers across multiple markets over the following week. These bonus bets expire seven days after crediting, requiring users to remain active following the conclusion of the Spurs vs. Pistons game.

NBA Monday Night Betting Preview, Odds

With a focused schedule, bettors have distinct opportunities to apply their bonus bets on DraftKings. The slate features tight spreads and high projected point totals, particularly in Western Conference matchups. Here are the current odds for the upcoming games:

Matchup Spread Total Moneyline San Antonio Spurs @ Detroit Pistons DET -1.5 232.5 DET -118 / SAS -102 Sacramento Kings @ Memphis Grizzlies MEM -3.5 233.5 MEM -155 / SAC +130 Utah Jazz @ Houston Rockets HOU -13.5 228.5 HOU -847 / UTA +575

The marquee game of the slate is undoubtedly Spurs vs. Pistons. Detroit (42-13) enters with the NBA’s best record and a five-game winning streak, led by Cade Cunningham, who has entered MVP conversations following a recent 42-point performance. San Antonio (40-16) counters with an eight-game win streak of their own, fueled by Victor Wembanyama’s dominance on both ends of the floor. With the spread sitting at just 1.5 points, this game represents a “toss-up” between two elite franchises.

For those seeking high-scoring affairs, the Kings vs. Grizzlies matchup carries the highest total at 233.5. Sacramento is currently enduring a franchise-record losing streak, with defensive lapses allowing opponents to score at will. This sets up a favorable pace for Memphis and Ja Morant to push the tempo against a Kings squad desperate to break their skid.

Finally, the Houston Rockets are heavy favorites (-13.5) against the Jazz. Utah’s defense is allowing a league-high 125.9 points per game, aligning with reports of the franchise prioritizing draft lottery positioning. This defensive vulnerability creates a prime setup for Houston’s Alperen Sengun to exploit the interior, making the Rockets a mathematically safer, albeit lower-yielding, option for the qualifying moneyline wager.

Activating This DraftKings Promo Code Offer

The registration process is streamlined, meaning no specific promo code is necessary to claim this offer. Follow these steps to activate the promotion:

Create Your Account: Use the link on this page to access the DraftKings registration portal. You will need to provide standard personal information, including your name, address, and email, to verify your identity. Make a Deposit: Once verified, deposit at least $5 using a secure method such as online banking, credit/debit cards, or PayPal. Place Your Wager: Navigate to the NBA tab and place a wager of $5 or more on the Detroit Pistons vs. San Antonio Spurs or any other scheduled game. Claim Your Bonus: If your qualifying $5 wager wins, your account will be credited with $200 in bonus bets.

This simple activation process ensures you are ready to engage with the action before tip-off.