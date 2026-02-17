DraftKings Promo Code: Get $200 Bonus for Michigan vs. Purdue, Any NCAAB Game

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on…

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services

Take advantage of the latest DraftKings promo code offer to dive into a fantastic NCAAB betting slate tonight, headlined by Michigan vs. Purdue. All new users who sign up with a new account can claim $200 in bonuses for any college basketball game tonight.



Set up a new account and start with a $5 bet on college basketball tonight, or any other available market. Those who pick a winner on this first bet will receive $200 in bonus bets. We detail this offer more below, while previewing two of the best CBB games on the schedule.

DraftKings Promo Code for College Basketball Bonus

With the Michigan Wolverines traveling to West Lafayette for a 6:30 PM EST tip-off and the North Carolina Tar Heels heading to Raleigh for a 7:00 PM EST showdown, there is plenty of action on the board. Before the games begin at Mackey Arena and the Lenovo Center, review the quick details of the current welcome offer below.

DraftKings Promo Code No Code Needed New DraftKings User Offer Bet $5, Get $200 if your bet wins Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States

DraftKings Promo Code Details

New DraftKings customers targeting the Big Ten clash at Mackey Arena or the ACC showdown at Lenovo Center can unlock substantial value with a winning wager. By placing a qualifying bet of just $5 on markets with odds of -500 or longer—such as the moneyline or spread for Michigan vs. Purdue—users become eligible for the promotion. It is important to note that this bonus is not guaranteed; unlike some “bet and get” offers, your initial $5 wager must win for the rewards to activate.

If your handicap on the Wolverines, Boilermakers, Tar Heels, or Wolfpack proves correct, DraftKings will credit your account with $200 in bonus bets in addition to your standard cash winnings. This bonus is distributed as eight separate $25 bets, providing multiple opportunities to fire away on future college basketball action. These bonus bets are valid for seven days before expiration, giving bettors a week to utilize their extra funds after tonight’s games on Peacock and ESPN.

Use Your DraftKings College Basketball Promo Tonight

The Tuesday slate features top-tier conference rivalries in the Big Ten and ACC where the market lines are tightening. Below are the current spreads and totals for the marquee matchups on the schedule.

Matchup Spread Total Time (EST) #1 Michigan Wolverines @ #7 Purdue Boilermakers PUR -2.5 156.5 6:30 PM #16 North Carolina Tar Heels @ NC State Wolfpack NCST -6.5 158.5 7:00 PM

The headline event is undeniably at Mackey Arena, where the Purdue Boilermakers host the top-ranked Michigan Wolverines. Purdue’s offense flows through Braden Smith, who is averaging a stellar 8.9 assists per game. He faces a tough test against Michigan’s interior defense, anchored by Morez Johnson Jr, but Smith’s ability to orchestrate in a hostile environment is the X-factor. Additionally, bettors should look for the 30% CBB profit boost available on DraftKings specifically for this Michigan vs. Purdue clash, adding even more implied value to your position.

In the ACC, the North Carolina Tar Heels visit the NC State Wolfpack at the Lenovo Center under difficult circumstances. The line has moved in NC State’s favor largely because UNC star Caleb Wilson (19.8 PPG, 9.4 RPG) is out with a fractured hand. In his absence, Jarin Stevenson is the “next man up” to watch, having recently exploded for 19 points against Pitt. He will trade blows with NC State’s versatile forward Darrion Williams, who averages 14.2 points and shoots 40.3% from deep. Without Wilson’s length on defense, we expect the pace to quicken.

How to Activate the DraftKings Promo for Tonight’s CBB Slate

Getting started is straightforward, and you won’t need to manually enter a specific promo code to unlock this offer. Whether you are tuning into Peacock for the 6:30 PM EST tip-off at Mackey Arena or flipping to ESPN for the 7:00 PM EST ACC battle in Raleigh, the sign-up process remains the same.

To qualify, new users must click the links provided on this page to create and register an account. You will need to provide standard personal information to verify your identity. Once your account is established, deposit at least $5 using one of the available secure banking methods. This initial qualifying deposit is all that is required to activate the promotion, setting you up to wager on the Michigan vs. Purdue or North Carolina vs. NC State matchups immediately.