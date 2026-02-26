DraftKings Promo Code: Get $200 Bonus for Lakers-Suns, Any NBA Game

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

With the NBA regular season firing on all cylinders, we've got a prime opportunity to enhance the viewing experience for tonight's slate. If you're looking to build a bankroll, the latest DraftKings promo code is the way to do it. New users who sign up here can turn a successful $5 wager into $200 in bonus bets.

Details for This DraftKings Promo Code Offer

As the Philadelphia 76ers get ready to host the Miami Heat, you don’t need to worry about memorizing a complicated string of characters to unlock this value. The sign-up process is streamlined so we can lock in our wagers before the first bucket. Here is the breakdown of the current offer:

DraftKings Promo Code No Code Needed New User Offer Bet $5, Get $200 if your bet wins Terms and Conditions 21+ in participating states – Min odds of -500 Date Last Verified February 26, 2026

DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $200 for the NBA Slate

Let’s look at the fine print so we know exactly how to cash this ticket. To claim this promotion, new DraftKings customers need to place a qualifying wager of at least $5 on any eligible sports market. The matchup between the Miami Heat and Philadelphia 76ers is a great place to start.

It is important to note that this bonus isn’t a participation trophy—the initial $5 wager must win for the bonus funds to be released. We also need to be smart about our odds; the qualifying bet must carry odds of -500 or longer (e.g., -250, +150). We want to find a market with competitive pricing that gives us a real shot at hitting that green checkmark.

If that initial wager hits, you’ll receive $200 in bonus bets. These aren’t paid out as one lump sum; DraftKings breaks them down into eight separate $25 installments. I love this structure because it lets us spread our exposure across different games on the NBA schedule rather than risking it all on one play. Just keep an eye on the calendar—these funds expire seven days after issuance, so we have a one-week window to handicap the remaining regular-season action.

Best Way to Use Your DraftKings NBA Promo Tonight

We are looking at a loaded slate of 10 games tonight, giving us plenty of angles to attack. Here are the current spreads and point totals DraftKings has posted for the matchups:

Matchup Spread Total Miami Heat @ Philadelphia 76ers PHI -2.5 239.5 Charlotte Hornets @ Indiana Pacers IND -12.5 229.5 San Antonio Spurs @ Brooklyn Nets SAS -12.5 224.5 Houston Rockets @ Orlando Magic HOU -3.0 215.5 Washington Wizards @ Atlanta Hawks ATL -10.5 237.5 Portland Trail Blazers @ Chicago Bulls CHI -4.5 234.5 Sacramento Kings @ Dallas Mavericks DAL -6.5 236.5 Los Angeles Lakers @ Phoenix Suns LAL -5.5 220.5 New Orleans Pelicans @ Utah Jazz NOP -5.5 242.5 Minnesota Timberwolves @ LA Clippers MIN -5.5 225.5

One of the marquee matchups I’m circling features the Los Angeles Lakers visiting the Phoenix Suns. The Lakers enter as road favorites (-5.5), and for good reason. They are powered by an incredible offensive display from Luka Dončić, who is averaging a massive 32.5 points and 8.6 assists per game this season. When you pair that production with LeBron James, who is still contributing 21.7 points and 7.0 rebounds per contest, the offense is lethal.

Over in the Western Conference, the Dallas Mavericks host the Sacramento Kings with a -6.5 spread. This is an interesting spot for Dallas as they navigate significant roster changes and look to find stability. On the other side, the Kings will look to lean on DeMar DeRozan, who leads the team with 18.6 points per game. With a high total set at 236.5, the oddsmakers are expecting plenty of points.

How to Claim the DraftKings Promo Code Offer

We want to get our accounts set up well before the action begins on Thursday. The registration is efficient, ensuring we can lock in our wagers in time

Follow these steps to activate the offer:

Follow the links here to head to the DraftKings sign-up page. Remember, no promo code is necessary to unlock this deal. Create and register an account by providing standard personal information—legal name, address, date of birth—to verify your identity. Make a deposit of at least $5 using a secure method like online banking, credit/debit cards, or electronic wallets. Place a qualifying wager of $5 or more on the Heat vs. 76ers or any other available market with odds of -500 or longer.

Once the wager is placed, we just need the bet to win. If it cashes, the bonus funds hit the account, ready for us to fire on future NBA matchups.

More Than Just a Welcome Bonus

The value doesn’t stop after the initial $200 hits your account. DraftKings keeps the promos coming for existing users. This Thursday, keep your eyes peeled for an NBA Mystery Offer and a solid 30% profit boost for the Michigan State vs. Purdue college basketball showdown. Hockey fans aren’t left out either, with an NHL boost pack available to pad potential winnings on the ice. 21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.