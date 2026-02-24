DraftKings Promo Code: Get $200 Bonus for Knicks vs. Cavaliers, NBA Games

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

New players can sign up with the latest DraftKings promo code offer and start with a $200 bonus. Set up a new account and place a $5 bet on the NBA or any other game. If that bet wins, players will receive the bonus.

With the Cavaliers hosting the Knicks and plenty of other NBA games to choose from on Tuesday, new customers can take advantage of this welcome offer in a few simple steps. Go all in with DraftKings Sportsbook and start winning bonuses on the NBA.

DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $200 Bonus

Below is a quick summary of the current offer details for first-time users:

DraftKings Promo Code No Code Needed New DraftKings User Offer Bet $5, Get $200 If Your Bet Wins Terms and Conditions February 24, 2026

New DraftKings customers looking to wager on tonight’s matchup between the Knicks and Cavaliers can activate this offer by placing a qualifying wager of at least $5. To be eligible, the chosen market must have odds of -500 or longer (e.g., -400 or +150), meaning extremely heavy favorites may not qualify unless the line meets this specific requirement. Crucially, this welcome bonus is not guaranteed; the initial $5 wager must win for the $200 in bonus bets to be credited to the user’s account.

If the qualifying bet is successful, the $200 bonus is distributed as eight separate $25 bonus bets rather than a single lump sum. This structure provides flexibility, allowing bettors to spread their bonus wagers across different games on the NBA slate or other sports markets.

Best Tuesday Night NBA Matchups

With 11 games on the schedule Tuesday night, bettors have tons of options. There are three matchups to focus on as teams jockey for playoff positioning:

Matchup Spread Total (O/U) Time New York Knicks @ Cleveland Cavaliers CLE -4.5 232.5 7:30 PM ET Minnesota Timberwolves @ Portland Trail Blazers MIN -6.5 237.5 10:00 PM ET Orlando Magic @ Los Angeles Lakers LAL -5.5 230.5 10:30 PM ET

The marquee matchup of the night features the Cleveland Cavaliers hosting the New York Knicks. Cleveland enters with the league’s 6th-ranked offense, averaging 119.7 points per game behind Donovan Mitchell’s 28.6 PPG. They face a Knicks squad led by Jalen Brunson (26.8 PPG) and Karl-Anthony Towns (20.1 PPG). The total is set at 232.5, reflecting two top-tier scoring units.

Out West, the Los Angeles Lakers are 5.5-point favorites against the Orlando Magic. The Lakers’ core is putting up impressive numbers, with Luka Dončić averaging a team-high 32.8 points and 8.5 assists per game, supported by LeBron James (21.7 PPG). They will try to solve an Orlando defense anchored by Desmond Bane and Jalen Suggs.

In Portland, the Minnesota Timberwolves are 6.5-point road favorites. Anthony Edwards continues to dominate for Minnesota, averaging 29.5 points per game, while Rudy Gobert remains a defensive force with 11.3 rebounds per contest. They face a Blazers team surrendering 118.2 points per game, setting the stage for the highest projected total of the night at 237.5.

Getting Started With This DraftKings Promo Code Offer

There is no need to manually enter a promo code; clicking any of the affiliate links on this page will automatically track your eligibility for the offer. Follow the steps below to sign up and qualify for the “Bet $5, Get $200” promotion:

Click to Register: Use the links provided on this page to reach the DraftKings landing page. Create Your Account: Complete the registration form with standard personal information—such as full name, address, and date of birth—to verify your identity. Make a Deposit: Fund your new account with at least $5 using one of the available secure payment methods (online banking, credit/debit card, PayPal, etc.). Place Your Wager: Navigate to the NBA market and place a real-money bet of $5 or more on the Knicks vs. Cavaliers game (or any other qualifying market).

If your initial $5 wager wins, the $200 in bonus bets will be credited to your account, ready for use on future NBA action.