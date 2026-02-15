DraftKings Promo Code: Claim $300 Bonus for NBA All-Star Game

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services

Sign up with this DraftKings promo code offer to receive a fantastic welcome bonus thanks to this DraftKings welcome offer. Create a new account and you will be able to redeem a $300 bonus with a winning wager, taking home this massive bonus all from winning your first bet on the app.







All new users can sign up and place a $5 wager on DraftKings on the NBA All-Star game, college basketball or any other sport and market. If that wager settles as a win, the sportsbook will send you 12 individual bonus bets, with each worth $25 a piece. You will have a full seven (7) days to use the awarded bonus bets on any markets they choose.

The NBA All-Star game has changed formats over the years, but it still features all of the best players in the NBA taking current stage. Once you sign up with this DraftKings promo code offer, you will be able to get this $300 bonus and start diving into the games from there.

DraftKings Promo Code Offer for $300 Bonus

Dive into the college basketball slate today and more by redeeming this welcome offer on DraftKings. This allows you to receive $300 in bonus bets, all for winning your first wager on the app.

One note is that the minimum odds of your initial bet on the app must be -500 or longer in order to take home this bonus. So, that means a wager of -450 would be valid while a wager of -550 would not.

DraftKings Promo Code Offer: How to Claim $300 Bonus

DraftKings has made it nice and easy to get set up with a new account. New customers can complete these steps to sign up:

Use the links anywhere on this page to head to the sportsbook and activate this DraftKings promo code offer. Enter your full name, email address, birthdate, etc. Make a deposit of $5 or more with an accepted payment method, like a debit card, online banking, Venmo or Apple Pay. Place a $5 bet on college basketball or any other sport and market (min odds of -500). A winning bet will result in a $300 bonus.

Best DraftKings Betting Promos Sunday

Even on a lighter slate of games that does not feature a full NBA slate or as give of a college basketball slate as yesterday, DraftKings still ups their game by offering a bunch of different betting promotions for the games.

Below, we will list the offers for today:

30% Indiana-Illinois Profit Boost: Place your favorite wager on the best CBB game of the day between Indiana and Illinois, and boost the payout of that wager by 30%.

Place your favorite wager on the best CBB game of the day between Indiana and Illinois, and boost the payout of that wager by 30%. Red, White, and Boost: Opt-in for a same-game parlay boost and a live boost on any Olympic hockey game today!

Opt-in for a same-game parlay boost and a live boost on any Olympic hockey game today! 50% NBA All-Star Boost: Dive into the NBA All-Star game today, and boost any wager for the game tonight by 50% thanks to DraftKings.

Dive into the NBA All-Star game today, and boost any wager for the game tonight by 50% thanks to DraftKings. Live AT&T Prop Boost Pack: Receive two (2) profit boost tokens for any live props wagered on the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro AM round 4 event today.

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.