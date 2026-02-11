DraftKings Promo Code: Claim $300 Bonus for Massive NBA 14-Game Wednesday Slate

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on…

Wednesday night basketball brings a loaded slate across the NBA and college hoops, and the latest DraftKings promo code deal gives you an easy way to turn a small wager into serious bonus value. With marquee matchups like Knicks vs. 76ers, Bulls vs. Celtics, Spurs vs. Warriors, you can place one $5 bet and unlock $300 in bonus bets if that bet settles as a win here .







To qualify, you simply need to place a $5 wager on any NBA or college basketball market available on Wednesday. If that bet is a winner, DraftKings will credit your account with twelve $25 bonus bets, totaling $300. Those bonus bets come with a seven (7) day window to use them, giving you flexibility to spread action across the rest of the week.

DraftKings Promo Code Offer for NBA, CBB Wednesday

Wednesday’s schedule offers a perfect setup for the latest DraftKings promo code offer. A single winning wager of $5 turns into a full boatload of bonus bets you can deploy however you want over the next week.

Locking in the offer early matters. The sooner you place that $5 bet, the sooner you have access to all $300 in bonus bets, allowing you to take advantage of multiple slates rather than rushing to use them later in the week.

One smart approach is targeting a high profile game. For example, in Knicks vs. 76ers, you might back New York on the moneyline or look toward a team total if Philadelphia is at full strength. If that bet hits, you immediately unlock bonus bets and can roll them into later games like Bulls vs. Celtics or Spurs vs. Warriors.

College basketball also provides strong entry points. No. 14 Florida vs. Georgia presents opportunities on a strong SEC opponent taking on a rival, while Virginia Tech vs. No. 20 Clemson could be a spot to attack the total or an underdog. Using the qualifying bet on one of these games allows you to spread your bonus bets across both college and NBA action later that night.

NBA, College Basketball Specials Wednesday Evening

Beyond the welcome bonus, DraftKings consistently loads the app with extra value throughout the week. Here are a few features you you can find available Wednesday:

Power Hour : Grab a boost for this evening’s NBA games right now

NBA Profit Boost : Get another odds enhancement Wednesday on a 4+ leg SGP

Any Sport Profit Boost : Level up your NBA or college basketball winnings tonight by claiming this deal

How to Secure New DraftKings Promo Code Offer Tonight

Locking up the DraftKings promo code offer is a straightforward process. You’ll create a new account, enable location services, and complete registration by entering basic personal details.

Before placing your qualifying wager, the sportsbook will require a $10 minimum cash deposit. This payment can be made using a credit card, debit card, online bank account or any other acceptable methods.

If your wager wins, the $300 in bonus bets will be added to your account instantly. Just remember that all bonus bets must be used within seven (7) days, or they will expire.