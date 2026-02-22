DraftKings Promo Code: Claim $200 Bonus for Cavaliers-Thunder, NBA Sunday Games

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Set up a new account with the latest DraftKings promo code offer. New players who take advantage of this offer can turn a $5 winning bet into a $200 bonus.

There is no shortage of options available for first-time players on DraftKings Sportsbook. Grab this offer in time for Sunday’s NBA and college basketball games. There is no shortage of options available.

DraftKings Promo Code Delivers $200 Bonus

As the Chicago Bulls prepare to host the New York Knicks for this clash, new users can activate a high-value welcome offer. Whether you are following the spread or the total points, the current promotion simplifies the sign-up process by removing the need for a manual code entry.

Here are the specific details regarding the current offer:

DraftKings Promo Code No Code Needed New DraftKings User Offer Bet $5, Get $200 If Your Bet Wins Bonus Last Verified On February 22, 2026

New DraftKings customers can leverage this offer on Sunday’s NBA action, including the scheduled matchup between the New York Knicks and Chicago Bulls. To participate, users must place a qualifying wager of at least $5 on odds of -500 or longer. It is important to note that the $300 bonus is not guaranteed; the initial bet must be settled as a win to trigger the reward.

If the qualifying wager is successful, the $300 bonus is distributed as twelve (12) separate $25 bonus bets. These credits provide flexibility for wagering on upcoming games across the league. However, bettors must use these bonus bets promptly, as they will expire seven (7) days after being credited to the account.

Best Sunday NBA Games

With a targeted slate of games available, bettors have excellent options for applying their DraftKings promo. Below are the current spreads and point totals for the upcoming matchups:

Matchup Spread Total Moneyline Boston Celtics at Los Angeles Lakers BOS -1.5 228.5 BOS -125 / LAL +105 New York Knicks at Chicago Bulls NYK -10.5 231.5 NYK -455 / CHI +350

The headline event features a classic rivalry as the Boston Celtics visit the Los Angeles Lakers. The Celtics enter as narrow 1.5-point favorites, driven by Jaylen Brown, who is posting an impressive 29.2 points per game this season. The Lakers counter with significant star power, specifically Luka Dončić, who is averaging 33.0 points, 8.6 rebounds, and 8.6 assists per contest, alongside LeBron James (21.7 PPG). This matchup offers a test of Boston’s perimeter defense against Los Angeles’ revamped offensive core.

In the second matchup, the New York Knicks are significant road favorites (-10.5) against the Chicago Bulls. The Bulls’ defense has struggled, allowing 120.5 points per game, a metric that contributes to the high projected game total of 231.5. New York’s offense is powered by Jalen Brunson (27.0 PPG) and the interior presence of Karl-Anthony Towns, who is securing 11.8 rebounds per night. Chicago will rely on Josh Giddey (18.4 PPG, 8.5 APG) to generate pace in what oddsmakers expect to be a high-scoring affair.

How to Get Started With This DraftKings Promo Code

Getting started with DraftKings Sportsbook is efficient, allowing new users to set up their accounts well before tip-off. No manual promo code is required when using the links provided on this page to access the offer.

Follow these steps to claim the promotion:

Click the activation link found on this page to be taken directly to DraftKings Sportsbook. The welcome offer will automatically track to your new account. Create and register your account by entering standard personal information, such as your full legal name, residential address, and date of birth, to verify your identity. Deposit at least $5 into your account using one of the secure payment methods available (such as online banking, credit/debit cards, or PayPal). Place a qualifying wager of $5 or more on tonight’s matchup or any other available NBA market. Root for your wager. If your initial bet wins, your account will be credited with $300 in bonus bets.

Once registered, bettors can engage with the full range of markets available for the 2025 Regular Season. Ensure you are physically located in a participating state to complete the registration process.