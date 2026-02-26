Desbiens turns away 34 shots and the Victoire beat Sirens 4-1 in 1st PWHL game since Olympic break

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Lina Ljungblom notched her first two points of the season and Ann-Renée Desbiens saved 34 shots…

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Lina Ljungblom notched her first two points of the season and Ann-Renée Desbiens saved 34 shots to lead the Montréal Victoire over the New York Sirens 4-1 on Thursday night in the first PWHL game since the Olympic break.

Dara Greig opened the scoring five minutes into the game for the Victoire (8-3-0-5), with Ljungblom and Natálie Mlýnková assisting. J ade Downie-Landry doubled the Victoire’s tally just 47 seconds later.

Skylar Irving made it a 3-0 lead on an unassisted goal with 9:53 left in the first period, making it three goals on four shots for the Victoire (8-3-0-5), which moved into a 30-point tie for first place with the Boston Fleet.

The Victoire had another goal taken off the board due to goaltender interference. The fourth-place Sirens (7-0-3-7) quickly made a goalie change, switching out Kayle Osborne for Callie Shanahan early in the second period.

The lone Sirens goal came on a power play a few minutes later on a shot by Casey O’Brien assisted by Maja Nylen Persson and Sarah Fillier, who picked up her 10th assist of the year (second in the PWHL).

The Victoire extended their lead to 4-1 with a power-play goal early in the third on a puck that deflected awkwardly off the stick of Ljungblom — her first goal of the season — over the head of Shanahan.

Desbiens, who entered with the second-lowest goals-against average (1.16 per game) finished with a .971 save percentage, saving all but one of the 35 shots she faced. Erin Ambrose and Marie-Philip Poulin were out due to injuries.

