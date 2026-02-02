Dallas coach Jason Kidd was fined $35,000 for blasting referees after a loss to the Rockets

NEW YORK (AP) — Dallas coach Jason Kidd has been fined $35,000 for public criticism of officiating and using profane…

NEW YORK (AP) — Dallas coach Jason Kidd has been fined $35,000 for public criticism of officiating and using profane language during a media interview, the NBA announced Monday.

Kidd made his comments after the Mavericks’ 111-107 loss at Houston Rockets on Saturday.

“The referees did not do their job tonight,” Kidd said during the postgame media session. “They were terrible.”

Kidd thought Cooper Flagg was fouled when the rookie No. 1 pick drove for a layup and missed with 25 seconds remaining and the Mavericks trailing by two points.

Kidd ended his postgame remarks with an expletive-laden response to a question about criticism the coach has received over using Flagg as a point guard when Flagg had little experience at that position coming into the NBA.

