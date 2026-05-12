Mexico City’s F1 track to get $12M upgrade

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican Grand Prix organizers have announced an investment of 202 million pesos (around $12 million) in…

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican Grand Prix organizers have announced an investment of 202 million pesos (around $12 million) in the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez track.

Mexico City will host the F1 race on Nov. 1 as part of an agreement signed in April 2025 that guarantees races until 2028.

“This investment represents our commitment to preserving the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez as a world-class venue,” Federico González Compeán, managing director of the Mexican GP, said Tuesday. “Ensuring its international (certification) and continuing to raise its technical standards is fundamental for Mexico to remain part of the Formula 1 calendar for years to come.”

Race organizers said the work includes resurfacing, improving track drainage, and upgrading pit facilities but doesn’t include modifying the track layout — which had been the subject of previous speculation.

Work has already begun under the supervision of German company Tilke, which participated in the redesign of the circuit when Formula 1 returned to Mexico in 2015.

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