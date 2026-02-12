Crypto.com Promo Code: Get $50 Sign-Up Bonus for NBA Prediction Markets

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services The current Crypto.com promo code offer allows new customers to secure a bonus for prediction markets. This has been a popular app for cryptocurrency holders and stock traders. Now, it has markets for outcomes in sports, politics, financials and economics. Register here to activate this welcome bonus today.









New customers who sign up with this Crypto.com promo code offer can receive $50 in CRO. Create an account and make a minimum deposit of $50 or more. Then, make a first trade of at least $100 to score the bonus.

CRO is the native currency on the app has a variety of purposes, such as unlocking discounts on taker fees and rewards on Visa Cards. The option for buying Bitcoin, Ethereum and other cryptocurrencies have been available for a while. Below, we explain how you can make trades on sports, such as the NBA, PGA Tour and Winter Olympic Games.

Sign up here to use this Crypto.com promo code offer and score a $50 welcome bonus.

Trade NBA Games with This Crypto.com Promo Code Offer

Start by buying contracts for the NBA games on Thursday. Find options for the Bucks vs. Thunder, Trail Blazers vs. Jazz and Mavericks vs. Lakers. The Lakers have a 75% chance to get the win over the Mavericks, meaning you can purchase contracts for Los Angeles at 75 cents each. A winning result will release a $1 payout.

Follow along during the action to find opportunities to make trades. For example, you may hold Dallas contracts after they get off to a hot start. If they chances rise, you could sell for a profit.

If you want to claim another welcome bonus for sports prediction markets, sign up here for OG Parlay. This is owned by Crypto.com. New customers can grab five 100% profit boosts.

Crypto.com Promo Code: Steps to Register

Prediction markets on Crypto.com are available in 49 states (not NY). Sports markets are prohibited for those in AR, AZ, CT, IL, LA, MA, MD, MI, NV, NY, and OH.

It doesn’t take long to register. Take these steps to secure a bonus and start making predictions on your favorite sports.

Follow the links on this page to activate the latest Crypto.com promo code offer. Fill in your email address, date of birth, etc. Make a deposit of $50 or more. Trade $100 in crypto. Stake CRO tokens to score the bonus.

Follow AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and Winter Olympics

Track the prices during the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am over the weekend. Scottie Scheffler is entering the tournament with the best chance to get the win, followed by Rory McIlroy. And we are in the midst of the Winter Olympic Games. Norway has a 64% chance to win the most medals, with the United States at 34%.

We’ve highlighted how you can make trades on sports, but keep in mind there are many other options. Predict the Trump fed chair nominee, US presidential election winner, Oscar winners and much more.

Register through the links above to use this Cyrpo.com promo code offer and score a $50 welcome bonus.