Comparisons between Olympic stars Jordan Stolz and Eric Heiden get Heiden’s approval

MILAN (AP) — Lest anyone think there’s something wrong with comparing current U.S. Olympic speedskating star Jordan Stolz to five-gold-medals-in-1980 Olympic speedskating star Eric Heiden, well, let’s check in on what Heiden himself had to say Saturday after watching the kid win his second race at the Milan Cortina Games.

“I think it’s fair,” Heiden responded. “And I’ll tell you: I’m proud to be mentioned in the same sentence as Jordan Stolz. That kid’s a stud.”

Stolz matched Heiden’s feat from 46 years ago by becoming only the second man to claim the 500 meters and 1,000 meters at the same Olympics, taking the shorter distance on Saturday after announcing his arrival at the Milan Speed Skating Stadium by finishing first in the longer one Wednesday.

At the Lake Placid Games, Heiden also got the golds in the 1,500, the 5,000 and the 10,000, an unprecedented sweep in the sport. Stolz is aiming for four prizes: He is scheduled to skate in the 1,500 on Thursday and the mass start (which wasn’t part of the Olympics when Heiden competed) on Feb. 21.

“Going into the 1,500, I have a few days to relax before that. And right now, my speed and endurance feel really good,” said Stolz, a 21-year-old from Wisconsin who had a best showing of 13th at the Beijing Olympics as a teenager in 2022. “So if I skate a clean race, it should be a good result.”

Heiden jokingly said he was thankful that Stolz would not be in a fifth event — there had been some talk about entering the team pursuit — so as to have a chance to equal his record.

When that was relayed to Stolz, he chuckled.

“Well,” Stolz said, “makes me want to do it now.”

Then, just in case anyone wasn’t sure he was kidding, Stolz shook his head and said, “No, no.”

As Stolz has put forth strong performances on all sorts of stages over the past three seasons, including two world titles each in the 500, 1,000 and 1,500, plus a world record in the 1,000, Heiden’s been keeping tabs.

And Heiden, who also is from Wisconsin, tries to see Stolz skate whenever the chance arises.

“I will put aside time to go watch Jordan Stolz skate,” Heiden said. “Every once in a while, you get to see some of the best of the best in the sport that sets him apart, and I love taking the opportunity to see a wonderful skater.”

Stolz’s father, Dirk, said Heiden greeted Jordan with a hug after the podium ceremony for the 500.

“Looked at his medal and congratulated him,” Dirk Stolz said. “That was pretty neat.”

