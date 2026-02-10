Sesko scores late to rescue 1-1 draw for Man United at West Ham

Manchester United’s winning run couldn’t go on forever. But a dramatic late equalizer from Benjamin Sesko rescued a 1-1 draw…

Manchester United’s winning run couldn’t go on forever. But a dramatic late equalizer from Benjamin Sesko rescued a 1-1 draw at West Ham in the Premier League on Tuesday and kept the momentum going under coach Michael Carrick.

Sesko struck in the 96th minute at the London Stadium to keep United in fourth place ahead of Chelsea, which also dropped points in a 2-2 draw against Leeds.

Tottenham was dragged closer to the relegation zone after a 2-1 loss at home to Newcastle and is now just five points ahead of 18th-place West Ham.

Carrick remains unbeaten

Carrick was moments away from his first loss as United coach as the clock ticked down at West Ham.

After four straight wins, United trailed following Tomas Soucek’s goal from early in the second half.

But Carrick, who was part of so many famous comebacks as a United player, is getting used to dramatic turnarounds as a coach as well. After late winners against Arsenal and Fulham, he watched his team salvage a point through substitute Sesko.

The Slovenia international produced a brilliant flicked goal at the near post to stun the home fans and maintain Carrick’s unbeaten run.

“It is those times when you aren’t totally at your best that you find a way,” Carrick said. “Credit to the boys for the spirit to get a late goal when we needed it. It is a great quality to have. We’ll take the point and move on.”

Chelsea blows it

While United battled to salvage a point, Chelsea blew a two-goal lead at home to draw with Leeds as Liam Rosenior dropped points for the first time since taking over at Stamford Bridge.

Lukas Nmecha and Noah Okafor sealed the comeback for Leeds.

Joao Pedro and Cole Palmer from the penalty spot seemed to put Rosenior on course for a fifth-straight league win. But Chelsea was stunned by two goals in the space of six minutes from in-form Leeds and had to settle for a point.

Draws for both United and Chelsea could see the race for Champions League qualification tighten if Liverpool wins at Sunderland on Wednesday.

Liverpool is sixth, five points behind Chelsea and six back from United with a game in hand on both.

The top four are guaranteed qualification to the Champions League, but the Premier League is likely to be given an extra spot because of the performances of English teams in Europe this season.

Tottenham is on the slide

It increasingly looks like a battle for survival for Tottenham. The same might be said for coach Thomas Frank.

The pressure is building on Frank, whose team is still to win a league game in 2026, despite advancing to the round of 16 in the Champions League.

Spurs’ last league win was Dec. 28. That’s one win in 11 in England’s top flight and such a desperate run leaves Frank’s team five points clear of the relegation zone after West Ham’s draw.

There were boos from the home fans inside the stadium as they witnessed another setback.

“I understand the fans’ frustration. We are in a position we don’t want to be in, that we’re working very hard day and night to change,” Frank said.

The win for Newcastle ended its three-game losing run in the league.

Jacob Ramsey slid a shot into the bottom corner from close range in the 68th minute at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium to secure the points.

Malick Thiaw put Newcastle ahead in first-half stoppage time.

Archie Gray gave Spurs hope in the 64th, but Ramsey restored the lead soon after.

Bournemouth scored twice in the space of three minutes to come back from a goal down to beat Everton 2-1 at Hill Dickinson Stadium.

Iliman Ndiaye’s penalty before the break gave the home team the lead, but Rayan leveled in the 61st and Amine Adli scored the winner three minutes later.

