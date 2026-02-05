Charlotte takes on Houston, aims for 5th straight road win

Charlotte Hornets (23-28, 11th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Houston Rockets (31-18, fourth in the Western Conference) Houston; Thursday, 8…

Charlotte Hornets (23-28, 11th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Houston Rockets (31-18, fourth in the Western Conference)

Houston; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rockets -3.5; over/under is 217.5

BOTTOM LINE: Charlotte will try to keep its four-game road win streak alive when the Hornets play Houston.

The Rockets have gone 17-5 in home games. Houston scores 115.5 points while outscoring opponents by 5.4 points per game.

The Hornets are 12-15 on the road. Charlotte ranks fourth in the Eastern Conference shooting 37.0% from 3-point range.

The Rockets are shooting 47.2% from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points lower than the 47.3% the Hornets allow to opponents. The Hornets are shooting 46.3% from the field, 0.3% higher than the 46.0% the Rockets’ opponents have shot this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kevin Durant is averaging 25.9 points, 5.4 rebounds and 4.5 assists for the Rockets. Jabari Smith Jr. is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Miles Bridges is averaging 18.3 points, 6.1 rebounds and 3.5 assists for the Hornets. Brandon Miller is averaging 23.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockets: 7-3, averaging 109.6 points, 48.8 rebounds, 25.0 assists, 9.4 steals and 6.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.9 points per game.

Hornets: 8-2, averaging 113.4 points, 48.7 rebounds, 26.6 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 104.1 points.

INJURIES: Rockets: Fred VanVleet: out for season (acl), Steven Adams: out for season (ankle), Dorian Finney-Smith: out (ankle).

Hornets: Tidjane Salaun: day to day (illness), KJ Simpson: out (hip).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.